NFC Playoff Picture: Eagles loss opens door to No. 1 seed hopefuls
The Philadelphia Eagles got blown out by the San Francisco 49ers and opened the door for a few NFC teams to dream about home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
The NFL's biggest matchup of the year saw a big shakeup in the NFC's playoff picture. The San Francisco 49ers blew out the Philadelphia Eagles 42-19 to exact some revenge for their NFC Championship Game loss a year ago and make things much tighter in the conference's playoff picture.
Philadelphia entered the day with a 10-1 record and a chance to put huge distance between themselves and the rest of the field for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. That blowout loss to the 49ers, combined with a few other results from earlier in the day, has certainly made things much more interesting.
Updated NFC Playoff Picture After Week 13's Late Window
1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)
2. San Francisco 49ers (9-3)
3. Detroit Lions (9-3)
4. Atlanta Falcons (6-6)
5. Dallas Cowboys (9-3)
6. Minnesota Vikings (6-6)
7. Los Angeles Rams (6-6)
In The Hunt:
8. Seattle Seahawks (6-6)
9. Green Bay Packers (5-6)
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)
11. New Orleans Saints (5-7)
The Eagles' loss means that San Francisco has a head-to-head tiebreaker against them which would give them home field if the teams finish the regular season with the same record. The NFC East is also a pressing concern for Philadelphia as they head to Dallas next week for a big grudge match against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. A Cowboys win would give Dallas the lead in the division on the strength of a stronger division record.
The Lions are also still alive in the race for home field as their wild win over the Saints today brings Detroit within one game of the Eagles. The two teams will not meet this season so the tiebreaker to watch would be conference games, where Philadelphia is 6-1 at the moment compared to 6-2 for Detroit.