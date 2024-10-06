NFC South Power Rankings: Every rival quarterback who’s better than Bryce Young
The career of second-year quarterback Bryce Young is falling apart quickly. While Young showed promise at times in his rookie year, he was benched after just two games into his second season with the Panthers.
Unfortunately, Young hasn’t been put in the best situation to succeed. The Panthers haven’t provided Young with the proper weapons, protection, or coaching, but it's his size and field vision that remain a big concern.
The NFC South has experienced an uptick in quarterback play, and we’re going to examine five quarterbacks in the division who are currently outperforming Bryce Young.
5. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
Some may find this choice questionable as ninth-overall pick Michael Penix Jr. has only seen playing time in the preseason. Even if he hasn’t played in a regular-season NFL game yet, Penix is a better QB prospect than Bryce Young. He is of quality size, can lead a team to a championship, and makes big-time throws. The only reason he dropped in the draft was due to injury concerns he suffered earlier in his career.
4. Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers
Andy Dalton is a seasoned veteran who is getting another chance as a starting quarterback with the Carolina Panthers. With over 39,000 career yards and 251 touchdowns, Dalton took over for Young as the starter in their win against the Raiders. While they have lost the following two games against Cincinnati and Chicago, Dalton has shown that he can see the field better than Young could. Unfortunately, the Panther’s issues go beyond quarterback play.
3. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
Derek Carr spent nine seasons as the Raiders starting quarterback. When things began to break down internally for the Raiders, Carr was released after refusing to waive his no-trade clause. Carr ended up signing with the New Orleans Saints in 2023. In his first year, despite missing some time with a shoulder injury, he threw for 3,878 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
The Saints have lost two games in a row after starting the season 2-0 with two big wins over Carolina (47-10) and Dallas (44-19). As a Saints fan, I wouldn't be too concerned. Carr has performed well completing 72 percent of his passes for 824 years, six touchdowns and three interceptions.
2. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons
After a season-ending Achilles injury with the Vikings, Kirk Cousins signed a four-year $180 million deal with the Falcons.
Some were skeptical of his comeback considering his injury severity, as well as the Falcons’ decision to draft QB Michael Penix Jr. in the first round. After a slow start, Cousins seems to be settling into his role as Atlanta’s starting quarterback.
In Week 5 against the Buccaneers, Cousins broke Atlanta’s single-game passing record with 509 yards to get the win. This season, he has 1,373 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions.
1. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It’s hard not to put Baker Mayfield atop the NFC South quarterback rankings considering how well he has been playing with the Bucs.
Mayfield joined Tampa Bay in 2023 and threw for over 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns while leading the team to the playoffs, where they lost to the Lions in the divisional round.
This year looks to be another good season for Mayfield and the Bucs despite a 3-2 start. Mayfield has played exceptionally well, completing 71.9% of his passes for 1,164 yards, 11 touchdowns, and only 2two interceptions.