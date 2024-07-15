NFL analyst gives harsh criticism of Steelers failure with Kenny Pickett
In 2023, the quarterback room of the Pittsburgh Steelers housed second-year pro Kenny Pickett, former Bears’ first-round pick Mitch Trubisky, and longtime Steelers’ reserve Mason Rudolph. Currently, all three are elsewhere and Mike Tomlin’s team employs veteran Russell Wilson, another former Bears’ first-round pick in Justin Fields, journeyman Kyle Allen, and rookie free agent John Rhys Plumlee from Central Florida.
The focus here is on Pickett, who had his moments during his rookie campaign in terms of late-game heroics. That wasn’t the case early on in 2023. He was erratic at best this past season, suffered an ankle injury late in the year, and was never able to reclaim his job for various reasons.
This offseason, Pickett was surprisingly dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s hoping to make an impact behind Jalen Hurts. According to one analyst, he probably deserved a better fate.
One person had some sharp criticism for the Pittsburgh Steelers
When something goes wrong, especially when it comes to the quarterback position, there should be plenty of blame to go around. In a preview publication for the 2024 NFL season, Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis had this evaluation (via SI.com) in terms of how the Steelers’ organization handled the former Pitt Panthers’ signal-caller.
"If you draft a QB in the first round, and then feed him to the wolves that are (offensive coordinator) Matt Canada’s play calls as a rookie, and then don’t realize Canada sucks and keep him in 2023, guaranteeing another offseason without good offensive tutelage, and then fire Canada midseason, but replace him with a tandem of two coaches who have never called plays in the NFL before, what are you expecting that you’ll get?
The Steelers made the playoffs in 2023 despite chaos behind center. They are hoping that they get some better play from the quarterback position this season. Then again, did the franchise give up too soon on a first-round pick?
It’s a story that just won’t go away. If Pittsburgh’s offense struggles this year under new coordinator Arthur Smith, and recent lack of success in the postseason continues (the team hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016), it may get even noisier.