NFL analyst makes it sound like newly-signed Chiefs WR has foot out the door
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver room is in a constant state of chaos, much of it self-inflicted. Rashee Rice and Justyn Ross were both arrested in the last years, with the former expecting a suspension from the NFL before the start of the regular season.
Kadarius Toney is, well, Kadarius Toney, and while he's still on the roster for now there's no guarantee that's the case at the end of training camp. Toney infamously called out the team -- then claimed he did no such thing -- ahead of the freaking Super Bowl. Mecole Hardman just re-signed with the team after entering free agency, while Xavier Worthy is new in town. They, seemingly, are the only normal ones.
Then there is Hollywood Brown. Despite what his name might suggest, Hollywood has yet to make much of a name for himself on or off the field.
Why Hollywood Brown may have an eye towards leaving Chiefs already
Brown is loaded with potential, and the Chiefs hope to exploit that in 2024. If that's the case, however, Brown could be destined for a new team. As NFL analyst Tom Blair wrote, Brown is playing for his next contract.
"The Chiefs present a golden opportunity for Brown to earn himself a long-term contract somewhere -- maybe even in Kansas City, if he can become a consistent, reliable and productive partner for Mahomes. And, frankly, I'm in favor of anything that helps Mahomes spin more magic on the field."
To be fair to Brown, he wouldn't be the first wide receiver to turn a productive season in Kansas City into a long-term commitment elsewhere. It doesn't always work out well for the next team -- just ask the New England Patriots and JuJu Smith-Schuster. However, Mahomes is an expert as resurrecting dead careers, or in Brown's case just one that needs a nice facelift.
Kansas City's strategy on offense is likely to change a bit this year, especially in the passing game. Travis Kelce is a year older, and the Chiefs acquire two deep threats in Brown and Worthy. Mahomes admitted there should be an increased emphasis on the deep ball in 2024-25.
“If I don’t, he throws little jabs at me like, ‘Oh, you want to throw the check-down here?”’ Mahomes said. “I’m like, ‘I got you, Coach; we’re going to push it.’ It has been fun.”
Whatever Mahomes means by 'push it', which is likely throwing the ball down the field more, Brown is going to play a major role in it.