NFL analyst’s take on J.J. McCarthy is music to Sam Darnold’s ears
Minnesota Vikings fans may be waiting a while for J.J. McCarthy to make his first start based on recent remarks from one NFL analyst, which is music to the ears of veteran free-agent acquisition Sam Darnold.
By Lior Lampert
The Minnesota Vikings made a significant effort throughout the NFL Draft process to ensure they leave the multi-day annual event with what they hope will be their long-term solution to the quarterback position following the offseason departure of veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins. And they did so in the form of former Michigan Wolverine J.J. McCarthy.
However, McCarthy may not be ready to take the reigns as the starter for the Vikings quite yet, or at least that's what NFL analyst Greg Cosell believes based on his recent comments during an appearance on the Ross Tucker Podcast.
"It required a lot of effort for him [McCarthy] to make throws that were relatively routine," Cosell said from what he's seen from the Michigan product's college film. "You could see his whole body getting involved in delivering the football. He needed a firm base to throw the ball. He needed everything to be right to deliver the football, and he had to work to throw it," he added.
Cosell concludes his thoughts on McCarthy in the clip by saying he views the former Wolverine as a "much more of a developmental project based on tape."
While it may not be what the Minnesota faithful want to hear, this is music to the ears of veteran journeyman Sam Darnold, who the Vikings signed to a one-year, $10 million deal via free agency this offseason. He figures to have the first crack at being the team's 2024 starter, especially considering head coach Kevin O'Connell reportedly created an "individualized development plan," per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.
Ultimately, it will be in the hands of O'Connell to deem when/if McCarthy is ready to be thrown into the fire as a rookie. But Cosell's remarks validate that the young quarterback is far from a finished product and needs more time to learn and grow, which puts Darnold on the inside track to be the Week 1 starter and beyond.
It's tough to predict when McCarthy will make his first start for the Vikings, but early signs point toward the 2025 campaign, barring an injury or disastrous play from Darnold.