NFL Awards Predictions 2024 for MVP, Rookies of the Year and more
The 13th annual NFL Honors show will reveal the Associated Press' 2023 award winners. Here's a look at who is most likely to take home the honors.
By Kinnu Singh
As the 2023 NFL season reaches its final chapter, only two teams remain standing. For the rest, the season has already ended in heartache. Team executives will attempt to fix the leaks that derailed their campaign, coaches will dream up new schemes and players will lick their wounds. It won't be long until they have to begin preparations for the grueling season that awaits them in autumn. Free agency will give some players a chance to find greener pastures, the draft will bring in future superstars to replace aging veterans, and offseason training will begin before summer.
Before then, however, there is one last chance to celebrate the extraordinary accomplishments made by each player.
The annual NFL Honors award show, which debuted in 2012, recognizes the season's best players and performances from the season. It features the announcements of awards, such as The Associated Press' annual accolades, and the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.
The 13th annual NFL Honors show will take place on Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas prior to Super Bowl LVIII.
Finalists were announced for eight of the Associated Press' 2023 NFL awards on Thursday. The process for selecting the winners has been far from perfect, and the revamped voting system could bring some unexpected changes.
Here's a look at the awards and who will likely take home some of the coveted awards.
AP Most Valuable Player
Prediction: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback
The NFL Most Valuable Player award is typically given to a quarterback. In the Super Bowl era, only 13 non-quarterbacks have earned the honor. The 2023 season's MVP race was a tight one. Throughout the year, quarterbacks failed to separate themselves from one another, while skill position players like wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Christian McCaffrey made their case.
In the end, Lamar Jackson separated himself from the pack by closing out the regular season in spectacular fashion. Despite his latest postseason disappointment, Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to the AFC's No. 1 with a league-best 13-4 regular season record. He finished with 3,678 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns while running for 821 yards and five scores.
Nominees:
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers running back
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback
- Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers quarterback
AP Defensive Player of the Year
Prediction: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns defensive end
The Defensive Player of the Year race is extremely tight, and it's likely to result in controversy no matter who wins. Myles Garrett will likely take home the award after leading one of the NFL's best defenses. Garrett finished the season with 14 sacks, four forced fumbles and 30 quarterback hits.
Nominees:
DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys cornerback
Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns defensive end
Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys linebacker
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker
AP Offensive Player of the Year
Prediction: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers running back
The Offensive Player of the Year almost seems like a consolation prize for a deserving-MVP candidate doesn't happen to be a quarterback. Only two quarterbacks have won the award in the last seven years. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp won the award last year with his remarkable 2022 NFL season, becoming just the second receiver since 1993 to win the award.
This year, the award is likely going to running back Christian McCaffrey, who has a legitimate case for MVP. McCaffrey finished the 2023 season with 2,023 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns.
Nominees:
Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins wide receiver
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers running back
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
Prediction: C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans quarterback
Wide receiver Puka Nacua should be considered a legitimate candidate for this award after breaking rookie receiving records, but this award will go to Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud helped turn the three-win team into AFC South division winners with a 10-7 record. Stroud became the youngest quarterback to win a playoff game in NFL history.
Nominees:
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions running back
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions tight end
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons running back
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans quarterback
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
Prediction: Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle
While defensive end Will Anderson and cornerback Devon Witherspoon both had great seasons, Jalen Carter has been the favorite to win this award since the beginning of the season. While the Philadelphia Eagles defense was a disappointment this season, Carter found a way to shine under the spotlight. His six sacks were third most on the team despite his low snap count.
Nominees:
Will Anderson, Houston Texans defensive end
Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle
Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback
Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackler
Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks cornerback
AP Comeback Player of the Year
Prediction: Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety
Damar Hamlin's incredible comeback story after suffering cardiac arrest last season almost guarantees that he'll win the award. It's too good of a story for the NFL to pass up on. Still, Joe Flacco deserves credit for coming off of the couch in Week 13 and leading the Cleveland Browns to the postseason with a 4-1 record in his five regular season starts.
Nominees:
Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns quarterback
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams quarterback
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins quarterback
AP Coach of the Year
Prediction: Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns
Dan Campbell led the Detroit Lions to their first divisional title in 30 years and their first NFC Championship Game in franchise history. That deserves praise, as does DeMeco Ryans' incredible season with the Houston Texans.
Stefanski, however, led the Cleveland Browns to an 11-5 record and a wild card playoff berth in a competitive division. He did it despite losing quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb for the season. The Browns are the first team in NFL history to win 10-plus games with four different starting quarterbacks.
Nominees:
Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens
DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans
Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns
AP Assistant Coach of the Year
Prediction: Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator
The Detroit Lions’ success puts offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in the lead for the award. Johnson had great success and could likely win the award due to the publicity he has received, but Macdonald is equally deserving. The Baltimore Ravens defense became the first team in NFL history to lead the league in points allowed (16.5 per game), sacks (60), and takeaways (31).
Nominees:
Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator
Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator
Todd Monken, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator
Jim Schwartz, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator
Bobby Slowik, Houston Texans offensive coordinator