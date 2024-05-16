NFL Bye Week Schedule 2024: When is every team off?
The NFL schedule is officially out and we now know all 272 games that will comprise the 2024 season. While casual fans may pay more attention to who is playing in prime time or going overseas, fantasy football players are more invested in bye weeks for each team.
There are 18 weeks for teams to play 17 regular season games, meaning each team gets one bye week that will sideline top players for a well-deserved break in the course of the grueling campaign. While that break will come as a relief for players, fantasy owners may sweat the week that their teams don't have Patrick Mahomes or Christian McCaffrey available to help secure a win.
The off weeks are also of interest to fans who like to do fall activities outside of football, providing one Sunday to spend time with family or enjoy the beautiful weather. Let's take a look at when each NFL team is off in the coming season.
2024 NFL Schedule - Bye Weeks
Week
Teams On Bye
5
Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers
6
Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins
7
Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys
8
None
9
Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers
10
Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks
11
New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers
12
Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars
13
None
14
Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans
The NFL's bye weeks will happen between Week 5 and Week 14, with no teams on bye in Week 8 or Week 13. The latter makes sense since it is Thanksgiving week, which the NFL will want to see all teams available to maximize its ability to schedule quality matchups, while this is the second season in a row the league opted not to build any byes into Week 8.
The end result is that a lot of byes are backloaded with 16 of the NFL's 32 teams not receiving a bye until Week 11 or later. Six teams a piece go on bye in Week 12 and Week 14, with the latter being an absolute killer for fantasy players since Week 14 is the final week of the fantasy football regular season.