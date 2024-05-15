NFL Christmas Day schedule 2024: Who is playing on Christmas?
While there are numerous staples on the NFL schedule, like the international games or Thanksgiving contests, Christmas hasn't always been a guarantee for football games. The league avoided Christmas Day for a long time a pair of playoff games in 1971 went deep into the night, but since 1989 the league has been scheduling at least a game or two when Christmas falls on a day the NFL usually plays.
2024 looked like the end of that trend since the holiday falls on a Wednesday, but the NFL bucked conventional logic by scheduling two games on the holiday by putting the participating teams' previous games on a Saturday, creating a turnaround typical of the Thursday night schedule. The contests will also be broadcast on Netflix for the first time as the streamer reached a three-year deal with the league to broadcast both games this season as well as one in each of the next two years.
Which NFL Teams Will Be Playing On Christmas Day In 2024?
There are two game scheduled on Christmas Day, and they are as follows:
Matchup
Start Time
Streaming
Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 p.m. ET
Netflix
Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans
4:30 p.m. ET
Netflix
The NFL's Christmas doubleheader will feature the Super Bowl champions as the Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in one game of the doubleheader. Kansas City hosted a Christmas Day game last season while Pittsburgh is making its first Christmas appearance since beating the Houston Texans in 2017.
The other matchup will feature a showdown of top quarterbacks as reigning MVP Lamar Jackson leads the Baltimore Ravens on the road to take on ascending star C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans, who haven't played on Christmas since the aforementioned loss to Pittsburgh. Baltimore is making its second consecutive Christmas Day after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in a heavyweight showdown last season.