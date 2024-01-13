NFL coaching carousel: The 5 most chaotic possibilities for this offseason
By Simon Shortt
4. Las Vegas Raiders hire Mike Vrabel
Of this whole list, this move is the one I most can see happening, at least before Saturday morning's news.
But let's fuel the chaos. And it would start by spurning the fanbase and star players to make this move for Mike Vrabel. So much so that it was reported Maxx Crosby could request a trade if interim head coach Antonio Pierce wasn't retained.
With that said, can't you just envision Vrabel running out of the tunnel in Vegas with the silver and black-clad players behind him? Coaching (maybe) Maxx Crosby and Robert Spillane to form a trio of lunatic defenders? I can.
Personally, I like Pierce and think he deserves the job, but bringing on Mike Vrabel would be hard to pass up.
And there's the ownership factor. Mark Davis is not afraid to make the big hire. And could Tom Brady be in the mix? Brady is still reportedly trying to buy a stake in the Raiders. He already has ownership in WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces along with Davis.
Between the backlash of not keeping Pierce then the announcement of Vrabel, the idea of him and Brady reuniting, and the potential player drama that follows, Vrabel to Las Vegas would certainly be chaotic.