NFL coaching carousel: The 5 most chaotic possibilities for this offseason
By Simon Shortt
3. Atlanta Falcons hire Bill Belichick
This dot has been connected by a multitude of reporters over the last couple of weeks.
The Falcons and owner Arthur Blank for decades have been trying to hire a game-changing head coach.
There's a lot of head-nodding about Belichick to the Falcons because they already have good weapons, are in the position where they could take a quarterback/sign one, and have an improving defense in place. What's being under-discussed is the last time the Falcons were in the Super Bowl, they blew a 28-3 lead -- to Bill Belichick!
This would be like the rebellion trying to hire Darth Vader after he chopped off Luke's hand. Or The Avengers asking Thanos for help after The Snap.
And perhaps the most chaotic part of the Falcons hiring Belichick is the response of a certain divisional opponent.