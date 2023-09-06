NFL coverage map 2023: TV schedule for Week 1
NFL football is back with a loaded slate of games in Week 1. Here's a look at what matchups will be available in your area.
The wait is over for NFL fans as the 2023 season is set to kick off in earnest with a loaded Week 1 slate. From the big Chiefs-Lions opener on Thursday night to seeing Aaron Rodgers' debut as a New York Jet on Monday night, there is a ton of action for fans to enjoy throughout the weekend.
Simply put, there are a lot of games to sort out and fans are lucky enough that both CBS and FOX will be airing doubleheaders in Week 1, ensuring the opportunity to see seven full NFL games if you have the right setup. In order to see what games will be available in your area, as well as who's calling the action, we'll utilize the NFL TV coverage maps provided by the fine folks at 506 Sports throughout the season.
NFL Week 1 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Sept. 7
NFL Kickoff Game (NBC)
Detroit Lions (0-0) at Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) (8:15): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
The NFL's first game of the 2023 season will see the Chiefs raise their banner against a very exciting Lions team that won 8 of 10 to end the 2022 season. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be on hand to call the action.
Sunday, Sept. 9
CBS (Early Window)
Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) at Cleveland Browns (0-0) (Red): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) at Minnesota Vikings (0-0) (Blue): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
Houston Texans (0-0) at Baltimore Ravens (0-0) (Green): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
Tennessee Titans (0-0) at New Orleans Saints (0-0) (Yellow): Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker
CBS' early window is headlined by the battle of Ohio as the Bengals will look to avoid losing to the Browns for the fifth time in their past six meetings. That game will get the majority of CBS' distribution, followed by the first post-Tom Brady game for Tampa Bay in Minnesota.
FOX (Early Window)
San Francisco 49ers (0-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) (Red): Joe Davis, Darryl Johnston
Arizona Cardinals (0-0) at Washington Commanders (0-0) (Blue): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) at Indianapolis Colts (0-0) (Green): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Carolina Panthers (0-0) at Atlanta Falcons (0-0) (Yellow): Chris Myers, Robert Smith
The best game in the entire early window is 49ers-Steelers and FOX will wisely send it to most of the country. The rest of the action is regional, including No. 1 pick Bryce Young's NFL debut for the Panthers in Atlanta.
CBS (Late Window)
Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) at New England Patriots (0-0) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Miami Dolphins (0-0) at Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) at Denver Broncos (0-0) (Green): Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely
The reigning NFC champs highlight CBS' late window as the Eagles head to Foxboro to take on the Patriots in a game that will largely take up the Eastern half of the country while Broncos-Raiders goes to the majority of the west. The best game of the trio is actually Dolphins-Chargers but it is largely confined to local markets.
FOX (Late Window)
Green Bay Packers (0-0) at Chicago Bears (0-0) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Los Angeles Rams (0-0) at Seattle Seahawks (0-0) (Blue): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
America's Game Of The Week will see Jordan Love make his debut as the Packers' new starting quarterback against Justin Fields and the arch-rival Bears. The other game here will go primarily to the West Coast as the Rams look to bounce back from a down year against the Seahawks.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
Dallas Cowboys (0-0) at New York Giants (0-0): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
NBC's second game of the week comes in the traditional Sunday night slot as the Cowboys head to East Rutherford to take on the Giants in a game the NFL loves to schedule for Week 1. Dallas swept both meetings against New York last season.
Monday, Sept. 11
Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)
Buffalo Bills (0-0) at New York Jets (0-0): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Aaron Rodgers' Jets debut is a huge spot for New York as they look to make a statement against the reigning AFC champs. The game will be simulcast on ABC and the Manningcast is also in play as Peyton and Eli kick off their third season as alternative broadcasters on ESPN2.