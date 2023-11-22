NFL coverage map 2023: TV schedule Week 12
Week 12 brings Thanksgiving's annual tripleheader to football fans, but what other NFL action will be available in your area?
Week 12 is here and that means Thanksgiving for football fans. Thanks to the annual tripleheader, the first ever Black Friday game, and a full slate of games most football fans will have the opportunity to see up to nine full games out of the 16 on the schedule, a true cornucopia of action.
While the four games on Thursday and Friday are national, Sunday has a lot of intriguing matchups, including a huge showdown between the Bills and Eagles and a battle for AFC South supremacy between Houston and Jacksonville. Read on to find out what games are available in your area, as well as who is calling the action, with a look at the Week 12 TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.
NFL Week 12 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Nov. 23
Thanksgiving Tripleheader
Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Detroit Lions (8-2) (12:30 p.m. ET on FOX): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Washington Commanders (4-7) at Dallas Cowboys (7-3) (4:30 p.m. ET on CBS): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
San Francisco 49ers (7-3) at Seattle Seahawks (6-4) (8:00 p.m. ET on NBC): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
This year's Thanksgiving tripleheader is a good one as it features four teams who would make the playoffs if the season ended today. The best matchup is the night cap as Seattle plays host to San Francisco with a shot to pull into a tie for first place in the NFC West.
Friday, Nov. 24
Black Friday Football (Amazon Prime)
Miami Dolphins (7-3) at New York Jets (4-6): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
The first ever Black Friday game takes us to New York as the Jets play host to the Dolphins in a game they have to win to keep hope alive for a potential Aaron Rodgers return. Tim Boyle will start under center for the Jets after the team benched Zach Wilson in Week 11's loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Sunday, Nov. 26
FOX (Singleheader)
New Orleans Saints (5-5) at Atlanta Falcons (4-6) (Red): Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
New England Patriots (2-8) at New York Giants (3-8) (Green): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Carolina Panthers (1-9) at Tennessee Titans (3-7) (Orange): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Cleveland Browns (7-3) at Denver Broncos (5-5) (Blue, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
Los Angeles Rams (4-6) at Arizona Cardinals (2-9) (Yellow, 4:05 p.m. ET): Chris Myers, Robert Smith
FOX has just a singleheader this weekend so the A-crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will get Sunday off. The best game on FOX's slate is a 4:05 clash between Cleveland and Denver that has a lot of importance to the AFC Wild Card picture.
CBS (Early Window)
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) (Red): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) at Houston Texans (6-4) (Blue): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) at Indianapolis Colts (5-5) (Green): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
CBS has a strong early window and will send the critical Steelers-Bengals matchup to most of the country as Cincinnati looks to hang on with Joe Burrow lost for the season with a torn ligament in his wrist. The Jaguars-Texans game is the best game by matchup in the window and will primarily go to the AFC South markets.
CBS (Late Window)
Buffalo Bills (6-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Grey: No Game
The late window has two good games that will be largely split in distribution with the Eastern United States getting Bills-Eagles and the West getting Chiefs-Raiders. There will not be a game in Phoenix due to broadcast regulations allowing the Cardinals to black out the CBS doubleheader locally with Arizona hosting a 4:05 game on FOX.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-6): Mike Tirico, Jason Garrett
Sunday Night Football heads to Los Angeles as the Chargers fight to keep their playoff hopes alive against the red-hot Baltimore Ravens. Mike Tirico will pull a double dip for NBC in Week 12 but Cris Collinsworth will sit out this game so Jason Garrett will join Tirico in the booth for this AFC showdown.
Monday, Nov. 27
Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)
Chicago Bears (3-8) at Minnesota Vikings (6-5): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Week 12 wraps up with a bit of a whimper as the Bears head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in a game that is much more important for Minnesota than Chicago. There will not be a Manningcast this week as Peyton and Eli take the holiday weekend off.