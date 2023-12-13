NFL coverage map 2023: TV schedule Week 15
There are a lot of critical NFL matchups on tap in Week 15. Which games will be available in your area?
The NFL regular season is winding down as just four weeks separate us from the playoffs. Almost every game has some sort of playoff implication in Week 15, and the good news for football fans is that the NFL has seven national broadcast windows on tap, meaning there will be an opportunity to watch up to nine full NFL games if you have a dual TV setup.
Which games will be available in your area and who will be calling all the action? Read on for the answers with a look at the Week 15 NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.
NFL Week 15 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Dec. 14
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
- Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-8): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
Week 15 kicks off on Thursday night as the Chargers and Raiders square off in a de facto elimination game in the AFC playoff hunt. Los Angeles will be without quarterback Justin Herbert, who is out for the rest of the regular season after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured finger.
Saturday, Dec. 16
NFL Network Saturday Tripleheader
- Minnesota Vikings (7-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) (1:00 p.m. ET): Chris Rose, Jason McCourty
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) at Indianapolis Colts (7-6) (4:30 p.m. ET): Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner
- Denver Broncos (7-6) at Detroit Lions (9-4) (8:15 p.m. ET): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
The NFL's first Saturday of games in 2023 is loaded as every game features playoff contenders. The headlining matchup is the night game between Denver and Detroit, which will see NFL Network borrow CBS' No. 3 crew of Kevin Harlan and Trent Green to call that matchup from Ford Field.
Sunday, Dec. 17
CBS (Singleheader)
- New York Jets (5-8) at Miami Dolphins (9-4) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) at Green Bay Packers (6-7) (Green): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
- Houston Texans (7-6) at Tennessee Titans (5-8) (Yellow): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- San Francisco 49ers (10-3) at Arizona Cardinals (3-10) (Blue, 4:05 p.m. ET): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Washington Commanders (4-9) at Los Angeles Rams (6-7) (Orange, 4:05 p.m. ET): Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely
CBS has the singleheader this week and will send Jim Nantz and Tony Romo to Miami to call the Jets-Dolphins game. Another interesting game falls in the early window as two teams currently in playoff position in the NFC, the Buccaneers and Packers, face off at Lambeau Field.
FOX (Early Window)
- Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) at New England Patriots (3-10) (Red): Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
- New York Giants (5-8) at New Orleans Saints (6-7) (Blue): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- Chicago Bears (5-8) at Cleveland Browns (8-5) (Green): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
- Atlanta Falcons (6-7) at Carolina Panthers (1-12) (Yellow): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
FOX has the doubleheader in Week 15 and will headline the early window with the flexed-out Chiefs-Patriots game going to most of the country. Other matchups of note include the Giants and Tommy Devito seeking their fourth straight win in New Orleans while the Bears look to stay hot against Cleveland's strong defense.
FOX (Late Window)
- Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Buffalo Bills (7-6): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
America's Game of the Week is a huge showdown between the Cowboys and Bills in Buffalo, so that is where FOX's A-crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be. The NFL's decision to flex Eagles-Seahawks out of this time slot allows FOX to send the game to 100 percent of the country.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
- Baltimore Ravens (10-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
Sunday Night Football returns to Jacksonville for the first time since 2008 as the Jaguars host the Ravens in a matchup with massive playoff implications in the AFC. NBC has to be hoping for a repeat of last season's meeting between the two teams as Jacksonville stormed back late to stun the Ravens with a 28-27 victory.
Monday, Dec. 18
Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)
- Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) at Seattle Seahawks (6-7): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
The first-ever Monday night flex saw the NFL swap out Chiefs-Patriots for this matchup with much more significant playoff implications for the NFC. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be at Lumen Field for this pivotal contest while the Manningcast wraps up its regular season schedule with Peyton and Eli's coverage of this game.