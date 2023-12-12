Which NFL teams are playing on Saturday in Week 15?
The NFL is playing on Saturday again with a tripleheader of games on NFL Network. Which six teams will be playing in those contests?
The end of the college football regular season is a sad time for football fans since wall-to-wall football on Saturday is no longer an option. Fortunately for them, the NFL steps in with some Saturday football every year and Week 15 marks the return of what has become a new tradition with a tripleheader on NFL Network.
As part of their schedule making process, the NFL set aside a group of five games in Week 15 when the schedule was released that were eligible to be played on Saturday. That slate was locked in two weeks ago when the NFL selected three games and assigned the other two to Sunday kickoffs at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Which NFL Teams Are Playing On Saturday In Week 15?
The NFL's Saturday tripleheader is loaded with playoff implications as all six teams participating are alive in the postseason picture. The day kicks off with a 1:00 p.m. ET matchup between the 7-6 Minnesota Vikings and 7-6 Cincinnati Bengals with both teams fresh off wins.
Minnesota won an ugly 3-0 game over the Las Vegas Raiders that saw them bench quarterback Josh Dobbs, making it unclear who will start for them on Saturday. The quarterback question isn't an issue in Cincinnati as backup Jake Browning put together another strong game to help the Bengals beat the Colts to help them pick up their second consecutive win.
The second game of the day kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET and features two more 7-6 teams as the Pittsburgh Steelers hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts. Both teams are coming off of losses, with the Colts dropping the aforementioned game to Cincinnati while Pittsburgh is reeling off two consecutive home defeats to 3-10 teams without starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, who will miss this game as well due to an ankle injury.
The nightcap kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and features the surging 7-6 Denver Broncos heading to Ford Field to take on the 9-4 Detroit Lions. Denver picked up its sixth win in seven games by handling the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14 while the Lions were shockingly manhandled by the Chicago Bears, losing 28-13 as Dan Campbell's team appears to be hitting an ill-timed late-season swoon.