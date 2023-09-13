NFL coverage map 2023: TV schedule Week 2
Jets-Cowboys and Ravens-Bengals are among the top NFL matchups in Week 2, but what games will be available in your area?
The NFL season is off to a flying start with some wild results as top contenders like the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills all exited Week 1 with losses. Week 2 offers a good chance to see which results from last weekend were flukes and which could be meaningful, making each game on the slate very important.
Some of the top games on the board include the Jets' first game in a post-Aaron Rodgers world against the Dallas Cowboys and a key AFC North showdown between the Bengals and Ravens. What games will be available in your area and who will be calling the action? Check out this week's NFL TV Coverage Maps, courtesy of the folks at 506 Sports, to find out.
NFL Week 2 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Sept. 14
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-0): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbsteit
The first Thursday night game of the season on Amazon Prime features a matchup of 2022 division winners in Philadelphia. This contest is very important to the Vikings, who are coming off a bad week one loss to Tampa Bay and cannot afford an 0-2 start.
Sunday, Sept. 16
FOX (Singleheader)
Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Detroit Lions (1-0) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Chicago Bears (0-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) (Dark Blue): Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Green Bay Packers (1-0) at Atlanta Falcons (1-0) (Yellow): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Indianapolis Colts (0-1) at Houston Texans (0-1) (Light Blue): Chris Myers, Robert Smith
New York Giants (0-1) at Arizona Cardinals (0-1) (Green, 4:05 p.m.): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
San Francisco 49ers (1-0) at Los Angeles Rams (1-0) (Orange, 4:05 p.m.): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
FOX has a singleheader this week with some interesting distribution. The A-crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen is heading to Detroit for a matchup between the Lions and Seahawks but FOX's most-distributed game will be a showdown between Green Bay and Atlanta with both teams fresh off Week 1 wins.
CBS (Early Window)
Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) (Red): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at Buffalo Bills (0-1) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Baltimore Ravens (1-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) (Green): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) at Tennessee Titans (0-1) (Yellow): Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely
CBS has an embarrassment of riches in its early window with critical matchups featuring AFC contenders throughout its lineup. The headliner is Chiefs-Jaguars, which will share a near-even distribution with Bills-Raiders, while Ravens-Bengals feels like too good a game to be restricted to AFC North markets only.
CBS (Late Window)
New York Jets (1-0) at Dallas Cowboys (1-0) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Washington Commanders (1-0) at Denver Broncos (0-1) (Blue): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
The top doubleheader game for CBS is Jets-Cowboys as the world gets its first look at what a full week of preparation looks like for Zach Wilson to be New York's new quarterback after Rodgers was lost for the season on Monday night. The other game in this window is Washington and Denver as the Broncos try to avoid an 0-2 start.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
Miami Dolphins (1-0) at New England Patriots (0-1): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
The Sunday night crew stays east this week with an AFC East showdown between the Dolphins and Patriots. This is the second consecutive home game for New England, which is trying to avoid an 0-2 start which could be problematic in a stacked conference.
Monday, Sept. 17
Monday Night Football
New Orleans Saints (1-0) at Carolina Panthers (0-1) (7:15 p.m., ESPN): Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick
Cleveland Browns (1-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) (8:15 p.m., ABC): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
This is the first of three scheduled doubleheaders on Monday night football, with the early game starting on ESPN an hour before the Browns-Steelers kick. Since there are two contests occuring nearly simultaneously, there will not be a Manningcast this week.