NFL coverage map 2023: TV schedule Week 7
Chiefs-Chargers and Lions-Ravens are among the top NFL games in Week 7, but what matchups will be available in your area?
The bye portion of the NFL season is in full swing but Week 7 is the first time we will really feel the effects of a lightened schedule. Six teams are on bye in Week 7, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets, leaving just 13 games on tap for the upcoming week.
The good news is that there are still some incredible games on tap, including a key AFC West showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers as well as an interesting matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium. Read on to find out what games will be available in your area, along with who is calling the action, by checking out this week's NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.
NFL Week 7 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Oct. 19
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) at New Orleans Saints (3-3): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
This week's Thursday night matchup is a good one as the Jaguars look to pick up their third straight win in New Orleans against the Saints. Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is hoping to play after suffering a knee injury during Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts but the final call may not come until right before kickoff.
Sunday, Oct. 22
FOX (Singleheader)
Detroit Lions (5-1) at Baltimore Ravens (4-2) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) at Chicago Bears (1-5) (Green): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) (Yellow): Chris Myers, Robert Smith
Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at Los Angeles Rams (3-3) (Blue, 4:05 p.m. ET): Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston
Arizona Cardinals (1-5) at Seattle Seahawks (3-2) (Orange, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
FOX did decently with its five-game slate for the week as Lions-Ravens is a good headliner that will go to most of the country. Steelers-Rams is the top 4:05 game and will get some big markets, including New York and Philadelphia, making it the second widest-distribution game of the week for the network.
CBS (Early Window)
Buffalo Bills (4-2) at New England Patriots (1-5) (Red): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Washington Commanders (3-3) at New York Giants (1-5) (Blue): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
Cleveland Browns (3-2) at Indianapolis Colts (3-3) (Green): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
There are plenty of big markets involved in CBS' 1:00 window but the games themselves leave a lot to be desired. Most of the country will get to check out Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' attempt to extend the misery of the New England Patriots, who are off to a dreadful 1-5 start.
CBS (Late Window)
Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Green Bay Packers (2-3) at Denver Broncos (1-5) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
CBS' main game is an exciting contest between the Chargers and Chiefs which will go to the vast majority of the country. The network is undoubtedly hoping Taylor Swift decides to show up for this game to get the same kind of ratings bump three of the league's other network partners did this season.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
Miami Dolphins (5-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-1): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
Sunday night has the unquestioned game of the week as the 5-1 Dolphins head to Philadelphia to take on the 5-1 Eagles in a potential shootout. The Eagles will be looking to bounce back after their undefeated season came to a shocking end at MetLife Stadium last week against the Jets.
Monday, Oct. 23
Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)
San Francisco 49ers (5-1) at Minnesota Vikings (2-4): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
The Monday night matchup, which looked much better when the schedule came out, sees the 49ers looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season against a Vikings team fighting to keep its season alive. The Manningcast is also back this week as Peyton and Eli get to weigh in on a game that may be without stars like Justin Jefferson, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey on ESPN2.