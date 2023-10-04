NFL coverage map 2023: TV schedule Week 5
Ravens-Steelers and Chiefs-Vikings rate among the most interesting games in Week 5, but what action will be available in your area?
The bye portion of the NFL schedule has officially arrived and with it a bit less football for everyone this week. The Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will all rest on Sunday, bringing our game total down to 14 for Week 5.
There are still some intriguing contests, including the latest chapter of the Ravens-Steelers rivalry, but what games will be available in your area and who will be calling the action? Check out this week's NFL TV Coverage Maps, courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports, to find out.
NFL Week 5 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Oct. 5
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
- Chicago Bears (0-4) at Washington Commanders (2-2): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
This week's Thursday night game isn't too exciting as the winless Bears try to get off the schneid against the 2-2 Commanders in Washington. The big thing to watch for is to see if Al Michaels airs some grievances about having to broadcast this game during the action.
Sunday, Oct. 8
NFL International Series (NFL Network)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) at Buffalo Bills (3-1) (9:30 a.m. ET in London): Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner
The NFL's international series continues as the Jaguars are in London for a second straight week, this time serving as the road team against the Buffalo Bills. NFL Network will broadcast its first game of the year as Rich Eisen is on the call with Kurt Warner.
FOX (Singleheader)
- New York Giants (0-4) at Miami Dolphins (3-1) (Blue): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- Carolina Panthers (0-4) at Detroit Lions (3-1) (Green): Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston
- Houston Texans (2-2) at Atlanta Falcons (2-2) (Yellow): Brandon Gaudin, Mark Schlereth
- Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) at Los Angeles Rams (2-2) (Red, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
- Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) at Arizona Cardinals (1-3) (Orange, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
FOX has a singleheader this week and the best game in its group is the 4:05 game between the Eagles and Rams, so they have made the unusual move of sending their top crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to call a singleheader late game. The only other game featuring two teams with at least .500 records on FOX's slate is Texans/Falcons, which no one would have predicted entering the season.
CBS (Early Window)
- Baltimore Ravens (3-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) (Red): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- New Orleans Saints (2-2) at New England Patriots (1-3) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Indianapolis Colts (2-2) (Green): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
CBS' doubleheader window will kick off with most of the country getting the huge Ravens-Steelers showdown in Pittsburgh. That contest will go to the majority of the country with the other two games being sent to regional areas of interest.
CBS (Late Window)
- Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) at Minnesota Vikings (1-3) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- New York Jets (1-3) at Denver Broncos (1-3) (Blue): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
CBS will hope the Swifties tune into their main doubleheader game as the Chiefs try to improve to 4-1 against the Vikings in Minneapolis. That game will go to the majority of the country while the other contest is the Nathaniel Hackett/Sean Payton revenge game between the Jets and Broncos in Denver.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
- Dallas Cowboys (3-1) at San Francisco 49ers (4-0): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
The unquestioned game of the week is on NBC as the Cowboys and 49ers square off in a key early-season contest that could impact playoff seeding in the NFC. This is also a two-time playoff rematch as the 49ers have ended the Cowboys' season in each of the past two years.
Monday, Oct. 9
Monday Night Football (ABC/ESPN)
- Green Bay Packers (2-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-3): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Week 5 ends with the Davante Adams revenge game as he faces the Green Bay Packers for the first time since they traded him away prior to the 2022 season. The game will air on both ABC and ESPN while Peyton and Eli are back for another Manningcast on ESPN2.