NFL Week 5 Byes: Every team that’s off this week
NFL bye weeks have arrived, as four teams will take Week 5 off.
By Luke Norris
Just like that, four weeks of the 2023 NFL season are already in the books, and it's now time for teams to start taking their byes.
Given the grueling nature of football, it's always beneficial to get a week off to rest. One would think, however, that teams would prefer to take their bye a little closer to the middle of the season as opposed to Week 5. But that's just how the scheduling cookie crumbles sometimes.
So, let's take a quick look at the four teams with Week 5 byes.
NFL Week 5 byes
- Cleveland Browns (2-2)
- Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
- Seattle Seahawks (3-1)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
The Cleveland Browns might actually benefit from having a Week 5 bye as it gives quarterback Deshaun Watson more time to heal the injury to his throwing shoulder that kept him out of Cleveland's Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
While team doctors actually cleared Watson, he chose to sit out and watched rookie backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson throw three picks and take four sacks in the 28-3 beatdown. One would think Watson will be ready to go when the 2-2 Browns resume their 2023 campaign with a Week 6 matchup at home against the San Francisco 49ers.
After taking two losses by a combined five points to open the 2023 season, the Los Angeles Chargers bounced back the last two weeks with wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders.
While Justin Herbert & Co. likely would prefer to take the field in Week 5 to continue the momentum they've built, the week off will give them extra time to prepare for their Week 6 encounter on Monday Night Football with Micah Parsons and the dynamite Dallas Cowboys defense.
Like the Chargers, the Seattle Seahawks are riding a wave of momentum as well.
After taking a 17-point loss in Week 1 to the LA Rams, Pete Carroll's crew has won three straight, taking victories over the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, and New York Giants. Seattle returns in Week 6 with a road matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Like the Seahawks, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their Week 5 bye with a 3-1 record.
Easily one of the biggest surprises of the 2023 NFL season thus far, given the departure of Tom Brady, Todd Bowles' bunch has earned wins over the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, and New Orleans Saints. Their lone loss came in Week 3 to the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.