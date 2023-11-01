NFL coverage map 2023: TV schedule Week 9
Cowboys-Eagles and Seahawks-Ravens highlight some of Week 9's best games, but what NFL action will be available in your area?
The end of Week 9 will mark the official halfway point of the NFL season and there are plenty of big games on tap. Byes are back in play as the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars have the week off but there is still plenty of intriguing action to come over the next few days.
A monster NFC East showdown is the top game of the week while Seahawks-Ravens also provides a lot of stakes in the early window. Read on to find out what games will be available in your area, as well as who is calling the action, below with a look at this week's NFL TV Coverage Maps thanks to the fine folks over at 506 Sports.
NFL Week 9 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Nov. 2
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
- Tennessee Titans (3-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
The first NFL game of November sees a showdown of potential AFC Wild Card contenders as the Steelers play host to the Tennessee Titans. Backup quarterbacks could be the order of the day as Ryan Tannehill is already out for Tennessee while Kenny Pickett is expected to be a game-time decision after suffering a rib injury on Sunday.
Sunday, Nov. 5
NFL International Series (NFL Network)
- Miami Dolphins (6-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) (9:30 a.m. ET in Frankfurt): Rich Eisen, Jason McCourty, Dan Orlovsky
The NFL's International Series shifts to Germany with a Game of the Year candidate at 9:30 a.m. between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. The contest, which could have a huge role in home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs, also features Tyreek Hill's first game against the Chiefs since they traded him prior to last season.
CBS (Singleheader)
- Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at Baltimore Ravens (6-2) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) at Houston Texans (3-4) (Blue): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Chicago Bears (2-6) at New Orleans Saints (4-4) (Yellow): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
- Arizona Cardinals (1-7) at Cleveland Browns (4-3) (Orange): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- Indianapolis Colts (3-5) at Carolina Panthers (1-6) (Green, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
The highlight of CBS' five-game slate is a matchup of division leaders in Baltimore as the Seahawks travel East to take on the Ravens, which will see Jim Nantz and Tony Romo's game go to most of the country. The 4:05 game, which goes to territories blacked out of the 1:00 window due to competing FOX games, sees Frank Reich looking for revenge against the team that fired him as the Panthers play host to the Colts.
FOX (Early Window)
- Los Angeles Rams (3-5) at Green Bay Packers (2-5) (Red): Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston
- Washington Commanders (3-5) at New England Patriots (2-6) (Blue): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- Minnesota Vikings (4-4) at Atlanta Falcons (4-4) (Green): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
FOX's early window isn't spectacular so all three games are being distributed relatively evenly to areas of interest. The only contest featuring two teams above .500 is Minnesota-Atlanta as the NFC South leaders welcome in a Vikings team trying to find a way forward without Kirk Cousins, who was lost for the year with a torn Achilles tendon suffered in Week 8.
FOX (Late Window)
- Dallas Cowboys (5-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
- New York Giants (2-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) (Blue): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
America's Game of the Week is a tremendous one as the Cowboys and Eagles square off for the first time in Philadelphia. That game will go to the majority of the country with Giants-Raiders relegated to regional markets only, which is unfortunate for FOX since the New York market won't be able to watch the big game with the Giants in action.
- Buffalo Bills (5-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-3): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
While Cowboys-Eagles is the best game of the week, NBC has a pretty good matchup of its own with a huge Bills-Bengals showdown in Cincinnati. The game could be an emotional one as the Bills return to the stadium where Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field last season.
Monday, Nov. 6
Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)
- Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) at New York Jets (4-3): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Week 9 wraps up at MetLife Stadium as the Jets look to win their fourth straight game against the Chargers, who demolished the Bears on Sunday night in Week 8. The Manningcast is back after a week off so Peyton and Eli may have the opportunity to crack jokes at Zach Wilson's expense if the Jets' quarterback struggles.