Who is playing Thursday Night Football In Week 9?
Two AFC wild card contenders are set to kick off Week 9 on Thursday Night Football. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
One big positive for Amazon with this season's Thursday Night Football schedule is that the improved quality of matchups has led to an increase in ratings. Amazon has reported year-over-year increases in seven consecutive weeks to begin the season, a trend that continued in Week 8 as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Buffalo Bills 24-18 with a controversial finish.
The AFC's muddled wild card picture should serve to benefit Amazon the rest of the way as plenty of AFC teams still have a date on Thursday night on their schedule. Week 9 fits that narrative nicely as a pair of AFC Wild Card contenders are set to square off.
Week 9 is set to begin at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh as the 4-3 Steelers play host to the 3-4 Tennessee Titans. Both teams could be starting backup quarterbacks in the game due to injury but that may be a cause for excitement in Tennessee as rookie Will Levis impressed in his NFL debut on Sunday.
Levis torched the Atlanta Falcons' Top-10 defense for 238 yards passing and four touchdowns in a 28-23 win over the NFC South leaders, notably hitting some deep shots to DeAndre Hopkins, who caught three of Levis' scoring throws.
The short week turnaround may prevent starter Ryan Tannehill from being ready for this game, and the same could hold true for Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, who left Sunday's loss to Jacksonville after hurting his ribs in the first half. Mitchell Trubisky finished the game for the Steelers and would presumably start if Pickett can't get cleared in time for Thursday night.
Pittsburgh has won four straight meetings in this series, including a 19-13 victory at Acrisure Stadium when the teams last played in December of 2021. Tennessee will hope to reverse that trend and get back to .500 with a win.