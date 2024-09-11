NFL coverage maps 2024: TV coverage week 2
The NFL season is off and running as Week 1 delivered a ton of excitement for football fans across America. There were plenty of dramatic finishes and shocking moments, setting the stage for what should be another exciting campaign.
Week 2 isn't as star-studded as Week 1 was in the schedule department but there are some compelling matchups this weekend, including a showdown between the Saints and Cowboys as well as another chapter in the Joe Burrow-Patrick Mahomes rivalry. What games will be available in your area and who will be calling all the action? Check out this week's TV coverage maps, courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports, below to find out.
NFL Week 2 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Sep. 12
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
Buffalo Bills (1-0) at Miami Dolphins (1-0): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
Thursday Night Football is back for another year with a rematch of Game 272 as the Bills and Dolphins face off for an early stake of the AFC East lead. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit return to the Amazon Prime booth for another season behind the mic of the league's newest primetime package.
Sunday, Sep. 15
FOX (Singleheader)
- New Orleans Saints (1-0) at Dallas Cowboys (1-0) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
- Indianapolis Colts (0-1) at Green Bay Packers (0-1) (Dark Blue): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
- Seattle Seahawks (1-0) at New England Patriots (1-0) (Green): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) at Detroit Lions (1-0) (Orange): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
- New York Giants (0-1) at Washington Commanders (0-1) (Light Blue): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
- Los Angeles Rams (0-1) at Arizona Cardinals (0-1) (Yellow, 4:05 p.m. ET): Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez
FOX's singleheader slate is loaded with interesting games but the A-crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will stay with the Cowboys as they play host to the Saints in the lead game. The lone 4:05 contest is an NFC West matchup between the Rams and Cardinals.
CBS (Early Window)
- New York Jets (0-1) at Tennessee Titans (0-1) (Red): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- San Francisco 49ers (1-0) at Minnesota Vikings (1-0) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) at Baltimore Ravens (0-1) (Green): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber
- Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) at Carolina Panthers (0-1) (Yellow): Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely
- Cleveland Browns (0-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) (Orange): Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty
CBS' early window will see most of the nation either get the Jets attempt to avoid going 0-2 in Tennessee or a showdown between two 1-0 NFC teams as the 49ers head to Minnesota. With seven games on tap this week, Jason McCourty splits away from his normal team with Andrew Catalon and Tiki Barber to serve as the primary analyst for Browns-Jaguars.
CBS (Late Window)
- Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) at Denver Broncos (0-1) (Blue): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
CBS' first doubleheader game of the season will see Jim Nantz and Tony Romo head to Arrowhead Stadium for another matchup in the Bengals-Chiefs rivalry. That game will go to the vast majority of the country while the Steelers-Broncos undercard lost a little luster with Russell Wilson unable to go in a revenge spot for Pittsburgh due to a lingering calf injury.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
Chicago Bears (1-0) at Houston Texans (1-0): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
The Sunday night matchup this week features two of the league's most promising young quarterbacks as Caleb Williams and the Bears head to Houston to take on C.J. Stroud and the Texans. The winner of this contest improves to 2-0 and sets themselves up for a potentially strong season.
Monday, Sep. 16
Monday Night Football (ESPN)
Atlanta Falcons (0-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-0): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Week 2 concludes in Philadelphia as the Falcons try to avoid an 0-2 start against the Eagles, who will have two extra days of rest for this game after playing on Friday in Week 1 as part of the NFL's International Series. This matchup will be ESPN only and the Manningcast is slated to serve as a simulcast on ESPN2.