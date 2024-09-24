NFL Divisional Power Rankings, Week 4: An ugly week for the AFC South
There was a common theme in Week 3. All told, 10 of the 16 games were of the interconference variety. There were three AFC vs. NFC showdowns apiece in the AFC North, AFC South, and AFC West. They squared off against the NFC East, NFC North, and NFC South, respectively. How those divisions performed against each other certainly had a bit of a say when it came to this week’s rankings. On the other hand, there were only a pair of divisional match-ups in Week 3.
Just a reminder that the NFL Power Rankings can be found right here. The following is all about the combined strength of each of the league’s eight divisions. Through two weeks of play, the NFC North has been the top dog twice. Were the efforts of the Vikings, Lions, Packers, and Bears in Week 3 enough to keep this quartet at the top spot of this list?
The latest installment of the NFL Divisional Power Rankings
8. AFC South
Last week: 8th
After two weeks of play, the Houston Texans were the only team in the AFC South to post a win in 2024. You would have never known that if you watched their clash with the 2-0 Vikings at Minnesota on Sunday. It was a pretty ineffective performance by the defending division champions, who didn’t look like a team that added a lot of talent this offseason. Granted, Joe Mixon was out of action, but Houston’s defense was really a no-show. The 34-7 loss means every team in the division owns a negative scoring differential.
There are now three teams in the league that have not won a game, and two of those reside in the AFC South. Brian Callahan is still looking for its first victory as an NFL head coach. The Titans may be missing Malik Willis more than they would have imagined after he and the Packers rolled to a 30-14 win at Nashville. On Monday night, the Jaguars’ defense looked helpless in a humbling 47-10 loss at Buffalo. The Colts survived the Bears. It means Indianapolis was the lone team in the division to post a Week 3 victory.
7. AFC North
Last week: 7th
The winless Ravens were the only team in the AFC North to play on the road in Week 3. While John Harbaugh’s squad was in Arlington to face the Cowboys, both the Browns and Bengals were involved in clashes with NFC East clubs as well. As for the Steelers, they hosted the Chargers in a battle of 2-0 teams.
Pittsburgh’s offensive progression has been slow but steady. There were zero touchdowns in a Week 1 win at Atlanta, and just one end zone at Denver. In besting Jim Harbaugh’s club on Sunday, Justin Fields threw for 245 yards and a TD and ran for another score. Pittsburgh amassed 346 total yards to reach 3-0.
The Browns continue their perplexing season losing at home for the second time in three weeks, and this time to a Giants’ team that’s been far from scintillating in the early stages of 2024. The struggles continue for Deshaun Watson, whose two TD passes were offset by two more turnovers. He was sacked eight times on Sunday. The Ravens owned a 28-6 lead at Dallas, then held on for a three-point win. Finally, the Bengals’ defense which was a major problem a year ago couldn’t slow down the Commanders on Monday night.
6. NFC South
Last week: 5th
The NFC South was coming off a highly impressive Week 2 in which the Buccaneers (at Detroit), Saints (at Dallas), and Falcons (at Philadelphia) were coming off road victories over 2023 playoff teams. The woeful Panthers were an afterthought after a 26-3 home loss to the Chargers. That setback cost quarterback Bryce Young his starting job. What a difference a week makes. Dave Canales got his first win as an NFL head coach as veteran Andy Dalton threw for 319 yards and three scores in an easy win at Las Vegas.
As for the other three members of the AFC South, they all took it on the chinstrap, and each of those losses came at home. The reigning division champion Bucs were pushed around by the previously-winless Broncos, and a hot Saints’ offense was cooled off at the Superdome by the Eagles. The Falcons were in the prime-time spotlight for the second straight week and this time against the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Raheem Morris’ team squandered too many opportunities in a troubling 22-17 Sunday night loss.
5. NFC East
Last week: 6th
After winning their previous 16 straight home games, the Cowboys have now dropped three straight at AT&T Stadium. It started with last season’s playoff loss to the Packers and has continued these last two weeks. Mike McCarthy’s team allowed a mind-boggling 120 points in those three setbacks, the latest a 28-25 loss to the Ravens in which Baltimore rolled up 456 yards — 274 on the ground. The good news for the rest of the NFC East is that the reigning division champions were the only club to lose in Week 3.
The Eagles defense was somewhat of a no-show the first two weeks, but it came up big at New Orleans vs. a team that had put 91 points on the board in their first two games. However, the turnover issues for quarterback Jalen Hurts continued. The Giants broke into the win column for the first time this season, sacking Deshaun Watson eight times in an upset victory at Cleveland. The stunner was on Monday night at Cincinnati, where Jayden Daniels and the Commanders outlasted the Bengals in a 38-33 shootout.
4. NFC West
Last week: 4th
The 49ers were at SoFi Stadium to take on the battered Rams, making them the only team in this division to play on the road in Week 3. Kyle Shanahan’s team also went into the game banged up, and things would only get worse both on the scoreboard and the injury front. The Niners would squander a 21-7 third-quarter lead in a rough 27-24 loss. To make matters much worse, San Francisco may have lost defensive tackle Javon Hargrave for the season, and quarterback Brock Purdy is nursing a sore back.
The Seahawks are 3-0 for the first time since 2020 and wound up making easy work of the Tua Tagovailoa-less Dolphins. The 24-3 victory featured a pass rush that came up with six sacks of Miami quarterbacks. Mike Macdonald’s club is the only team in the division above .500. Finally, the improved Cardinals played the defending NFC North champion Lions tough, but their rushing defense remains a big question mark. Rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. scored his fourth touchdown, but it wasn’t enough.
2. AFC West
Last week: 2nd
Off a stirring comeback win at Baltimore, the Raiders were the only team in the AFC West to host the game in Week 3. Then again, the 2-0 Chargers were the only team in this division to play a club within the conference as they traveled to Pittsburgh. Jim Harbaugh found out what his brother had known for a few years about that tough Steelers’ defense. One of the biggest stunners in Week 3 is how easy Sean Payton’s team made it look at Tampa Bay. Bo Nix came up huge in a 26-7 upset of the Buccaneers.
The reigning NFL champion Chiefs reached 3-0 by surviving the Falcons, and all three of their wins have come by seven or fewer points. Still, Las Vegas’ stunning loss to the struggling Panthers brought the ire of head coach Antonio Pierce. There could be some changes ahead as the Raiders host the Browns on Sunday. It’s a situation that bears watching. That uncertainty regarding the team’s makeup for the next game, combined with the health of Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert, knocks this group down a notch.
2. AFC East
Last week: 3rd
With the exception of the Dolphins’ visit to Seattle on Sunday, this division was in the prime-time spotlight in Week 3. The Jets hosted the Patriots on Thursday night and pushed around Jerod Mayo’s team, outgaining New England in total yards, 400-139, in a 24-3 win. Efficient Aaron Rodgers and New York’s offense ran 70 plays and held the ball for 40:04. This is now looking like a confident and balanced attack, and Robert Saleh’s defense has made amends the last two weeks after a rough opener at San Francisco.
On Monday night at Orchard Park, the Bills hosted the Jaguars. Sean McDermott’s team barely broke a sweat in building a 34-3 halftime advantage. Buffalo outgained their guests, 288-70, in total yardage after two quarters and rolled to an imposing 47-10 victory. The Bills have scored an NFL-high 112 points. The worst was saved for last as the shorthanded Dolphins made the long trip to Seattle. Mike McDaniel is feeling a little heat after a lifeless 24-3 loss. Miami has gone seven straight quarters without a touchdown.
1. NFC North
Last week: 1st
It was a division that was hyped up in a big way this offseason. So far, so good for the NFC North, which continues to be led by Kevin O’Connell’s Purple Gang. The Vikings are getting a big year from rejuvenated Sam Darnold, who threw for 181 yards and four scores in blowing out the Texans in a battle of 2-0 teams. Don’t discount Brian Flores’ surging defensive unit, which made strides in his first season with the club a year ago and looks even better so far this year. That group made life miserable for C.J. Stroud on Sunday.
Minnesota is 3-0 for the first time since 2016, but the Packers and Lions are right on their heels. Malik Willis has done a great job filling in for Jordan Love, and Jeff Hafley’s defense has been highly opportunistic. Green Bay has already picked off seven passes, equaling the team’s total from a year ago. The Lions rebounded after a home loss to the Bucs thanks to their ground attack. Bringing up the rear are the tough-luck Bears, who have yet to play a team in their own conference. The Pack hosts the Vikings this Sunday.