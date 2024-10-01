NFL Divisional Power Rankings, Week 5: The AFC East went South for the week
Week 4 began with five clubs sporting 3-0 records, and that number would dwindle after this week’s action. There were also three squads looking for their first victories of the season. Each of those clubs resided in the American Football Conference, and that list is now down to one. There were also several changes to this week’s order. The biggest fall in terms of a division came from a quartet that failed to win one game in Week 4, three of those clubs suffering lopsided losses.
Once again, keep in mind that this exercise is based on the combined efforts of all four teams in each of the eight divisions. The NFL Power Rankings can be found by clicking here. Finally, this was the final week for a spell in which all 32 teams were in action. The midseason vacation schedule begins, with the Lions, Chargers, Eagles, and Titans all off in Week 5.
Here are the latest NFL Divisional Power Rankings
8. AFC North
Last week: 7th
Three weeks into 2024, and Mike Tomlin’s team had more wins than the other three clubs in the division combined. After Sunday’s action, things got far more interesting for this quartet, especially with the Steelers suffering its first loss of the season. That supposedly-formidable Pittsburgh defense gave up a pair of touchdowns and 157 total yards in the first quarter at Indianapolis. Tomlin’s team was never able to catch up, despite the fact that quarterback Justin Fields continues to make strides with his new team.
What was quite interesting was how easy the Ravens made it look vs. the Bills on Sunday night. Running back Derrick Henry ran 87 yards for a score the first time he touched the ball. He rushed for 199 yards and also caught a TD pass. John Harbaugh’s club evened its record at 2-2 via a 35-10 victory. The Browns and Bengals bring up the rear at 1-3. Cincinnati is coming off its first win of 2024, outlasting the Panthers. After a 20-16 loss at Las Vegas, the Browns may be the NFL’s biggest disappointment after four weeks.
7. AFC South
Last week: 8th
This group certainly got off to a rough start, but things were much better after this week’s action. The Texans remain atop the AFC South via a 24-20 come-from-behind win over the now 0-4 Jaguars. It raised Houston’s record to 3-1 this season (2-0 vs. the division), and no doubt took a little bit of the sting out of the sting out of last week’s disappointing performance at Minnesota. Still, the reigning division champions haven’t quite hit their stride yet, with their three victories this season coming by a total of 12 points.
Shane Steichen’s club jumped out to a 17-0 second-quarter lead over the visiting Steelers and hung on for a 27-24 win. Anthony Richardson left the game twice, and Joe Flacco stood out in relief. Will Richardson return this week? The 0-3 Titans looked to beat the Dolphins on the road for a second straight year on a Monday night and got the job done. Quarterback Will Levis turned over the ball for the ninth time this season and left the game on the next series (shoulder). Stay tuned. Brian Callahan’s team is off in Week 5.
6. NFC South
Last week: 6th
There was a renewing of acquaintances in Charlotte, a divisional showdown in Atlanta, and a postseason rematch in Tampa. When it was all said and done, the Panthers lost for the third time in four games, the Falcons rallied to beat the Saints, and the Buccaneers fended off the Eagles’ attempt at playoff revenge.
At one time in the second quarter, the Bucs had outgained the Birds in total yards, 255-0, and finished the afternoon with 445 yards of offense. Led by Lavonte David, Tampa racked up six sacks of Jalen Hurts.
There’s no question the Panthers’ offense is far more effective with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, but Carolina lost for the third time in four games. Dave Canales’ team has given up an NFL-high 129 points. Atlanta specialist Younghoe Koo nailed a 58-yard field goal with two seconds left on the clock to play to beat New Orleans. It’s showdown time as the Falcons host the reigning NFC South champion Buccaneers on Thursday evening.
5. AFC East
Last week: 2nd
Six days after embarrassing the Jaguars at Orchard Park, Josh Allen and the Bills were humbled on Sunday night at Baltimore. Buffalo’s defense gave up 271 yards on the ground. Allen and the Buffalo offense were limited to only 236 total yards in a 35-10 loss. A win over the Bengals in Week 1 has now morphed into a three-game losing streak for the Pats. Jacoby Brissett was sacked six times on Sunday and had two of the team’s three turnovers — including a pick-six. Could rookie Drake Maye be coming off the bench soon?
How ugly is ugly? The Broncos (6) and Jets (15) combined for 21 total yards and zero points and in the first 15 minutes of play on Sunday. Robert Saleh’s team couldn’t find the end zone and wound up with more penalties (13) than points (9). The 10-9 home loss was a major step backward for the Jets. For the third time in as many games, the Dolphins had a new starting quarterback (Tyler Huntley), but scoring points remained an issue in a horrid 31-12 loss. All four teams lost this week and by a combined score of 106-44.
4. NFC West
Last week: 4th
Three weeks into NFL 2024, and Mike Macdonald’s 3-0 Seahawks had just as many wins as the Rams, Niners and Cardinals combined. That ended in a wild way on Monday night at the Motor City as Seattle spotted the Lions a 14-0 second-quarter lead and never caught up. Geno Smith threw for 395 yards and a score, and Macdonald’s club rolled up 516 total yards. However, the team lost the turnover battle (2-0) in a 42-29 loss. They remain in first place but were one of three NFC West clubs to come up short this week.
The lone team in the division to come away with a victory was the reigning conference champion 49ers. They nearly doubled up the Patriots in total yards (431-216), and Jordan Mason ran for 123 yards and a score in a 30-13 triumph. The Rams self-destructed in the Windy City as veteran Matthew Stafford turned over the ball twice in a 24-18 setback. Kliff Kingsbury was back in Arizona, this time as the Commanders’ offensive coordinator. Jonathan Gannon’s team had zero answers, giving up 449 yards in a 42-14 loss.
3. NFC East
Last week: 5th
The Washington Commanders, losers of their last eight games on the way to a 4-13 record a year ago, are now atop the NFC East with a 3-1 record. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels continues to impress, and Dan Quinn’s team has put a combined 80 points on the board in the past seven days. In four outings this season, the second overall pick in April’s draft has completed 82.1 percent of his throws. He’s thrown for three scores, run for four TDs and has been picked off just once — Washington’s lone turnover of 2024.
Quinn’s club was the big positive when it came to his division’s performance. The Cowboys outslugged the Giants, 20-15, on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium. Neither team impressed, and Brian Daboll’s club has not scored a touchdown in two home games this year. Despite the win, the news was bad for Dallas’ DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons, both banged up in the game. The Birds laid a big egg in Tampa on Sunday. The defense has some soul-searching to do after allowing 445 yards in a humbling 33-16 loss.
2. AFC West
Last week: 3rd
The Raiders hosted the Browns on Sunday, and head coach Antonio Pierce had alluded to the changes after last week’s loss to the Panthers. However, Las Vegas stuck with quarterback Gardner Minshew. The offense was limited to only 268 yards, but 152 of that came on the ground. There was one turnover, and that led directly to a Cleveland touchdown. However, the Raiders’ defense kept the Browns’ offense out of the end zone, quite the change from last week’s unexpected 36-22 home loss to struggling Carolina.
Sean Payton’s team was looking to build on last week’s upset with the Buccaneers in Tampa and faced the Jets in East Rutherford. The play was as dismal as the weather, and despite gaining only 186 total yards, the Broncos evened their record at 2-2 with a 10-9 triumph. Once again, the Chiefs survived a close call, but a victory is a victory and magnified because it came against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Still, losing wideout Rashee Rice (knee) for any length of time is a big blow for the defending NFL champions.
1. NFC North
Last week: 1st
After missing the previous two games, Packers’ quarterback Jordan Love was back behind center as the team hosted the undefeated Vikings. A Minnesota victory at Lambeau Field would be a great start for a club that still has some doubters. Sam Darnold continues to thrive in this new setting, but he had nearly as many turnovers (2) as TD passes. Kevin O’Connell’s club owned a stunning 28-0 second-quarter lead, then held on for a 31-29 victory. The Vikings came up with four more takeaways, including three picks of Love.
Chicago’s offense easily had its most productive performance of the young season. The Bears only totaled 264 yards, but the team played turnover-free football and produced three offensive TDs in dispatching the Rams. Despite their shortcomings, Chicago is 2-2 and doesn’t play a division foe until Week 11. The Lions’ defense still has some work to do, but the offense ran the ball well and took advantage of an early Seattle miscue to jump out to a 14-0 lead on the way to a wild 42-29 win. This group remains at the top.