3 NFL head coaches on the hot seat after dismal Week 4 performances
It might be early, but with Week 4 coming and going, we're nearly one-quarter of the way through the 2024 NFL campaign. It's early, but not super early anymore. We're starting to know who the real contenders and pretenders are.
Results of any given game are not solely in the hands of the head coach, but failures coming from the head coach could easily impact the final score. One loss in an NFL season could be the difference between making or missing out on the postseason.
Not all three of the head coaches outlined below will lose their jobs, but the seat is starting to get hot. Frustrating losses in Week 4 only add more fuel to the already-existing fire.
3. Nick Sirianni is an easy scapegoat for the Eagles to blame for their struggles
Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked like a good one on paper with two potential playoff teams in the NFC, but one team looked superior from the jump. Baker Mayfield threw for over 100 yards and had a couple of touchdowns in the first quarter alone, and the Bucs led comfortably throughout, winning the game 33-16. The Bucs won by more points than the Eagles scored.
The defense remains a mess for the Eagles, and Jalen Hurts appears to be playing far from his best football, but it's not as if Nick Sirianni is blameless.
Sirianni's play-calling already cost the Eagles a win in Week 2, and he didn't even take accountability for what turned out to be a bad decision. They collapsed last season, and might be 2-2 now, but could easily be 0-4 with how they've looked.
If things go south again in Philadelphia, Sirianni feels like the easiest of scapegoats for the Eagles to point the finger at. Losses like this one make the decision to part with him that much easier.
2. Robert Saleh's seat got hotter with a frustrating Week 4 loss
Perhaps no head coach in the NFL had more pressure on himself than Robert Saleh of the New York Jets. The one reason that Saleh was given a fourth season to coach the Jets presumably had to do with the fact that his quarterback situation was less than ideal. Outside of four snaps from Aaron Rodgers, Saleh has had little to work with under center.
Rodgers returning this season alongside a stacked roster made the goal for this season abundantly clear. Saleh, at the very least, had to lead this Jets team to the postseason.
They looked like a postseason team in two of the first three weeks and entered their Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos sitting at 2-1. An inexcusable loss against Denver dropped them back down to the .500 mark, and it feels as if it was entirely avoidable.
The Jets defense dominated all day and held Bo Nix to just 60 yards passing. Their offense, however, was anything but dominant, and Saleh's team did not look prepared at all.
The weather might've impacted Rodgers' ability to throw the football, and it might've impacted the running game to an extent, but it certainly can't be the reason why New York committed 13 (!) penalties on the day. Undisciplined football like that falls squarely on the coaching staff. Had they not shot themselves in the foot with those penalties, perhaps the Jets would've found a way to pull this one out.
1. Doug Pederson might have coached his last game with the Jaguars
If a head coach is going to be fired after Week 4 or anytime in the not-too-distant future, Doug Pederson feels like a safe bet to roll with. The Jacksonville Jaguars are an absolute mess.
They rebounded somewhat nicely after their embarrassing loss on Monday Night Football and even led after three quarters against the Houston Texans on the road but failed to score a point in the fourth quarter while giving up a touchdown. They fell 24-20.
With that loss, the Jaguars are now 0-4 on the season. They're the only 0-4 team, and if the Tennessee Titans find a way to win on Monday, they'll be the only team without a win through the first month of the season.
The Jaguars weren't expected to win the division based on how good the Texans projected to be, but they were supposed to, at the very least, be competing for a playoff spot. They are now 0-4 with a -49 point differential.
It might not be only Pederson's fault, but the Jaguars have to be better than this. Perhaps a shake-up of some sort will get them back on track, and getting rid of Pederson would be the easiest move for the organization to make.