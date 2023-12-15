Professional comparisons for top-6 QBs in 2024 NFL Draft class
If your NFL team is in dire need of a franchise quarterback, the 2024 NFL Draft could be of service.
By John Buhler
2024 is a great year to really need a franchise quarterback in the NFL. The 2024 NFL Draft could have upwards of six signal-callers coming off the board within the first 32 picks. Some quarterback draft prospects are sure-fire, can't-miss, projected to be top-three selections. Others could go inside the top 10, or in the bottom of the first round. Either way, this draft class could resemble the 1983 one.
What makes this potential quarterback draft class so interesting, other than we've known about these guys in the college game for a while now, is that teams both good and bad could be in the market to take them. Bad teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots are totally taking one, as could middling teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders.
And if you wanted to kick it out a bit, historically well-run teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks could be in the market for one as well. Regardless, this looks to be one of the rich quarterback draft classes in some time. It may be as deep as the 2018 one, or as prolific as the 2004 class. Forever chasing the six first-rounders from 1983, it is a great year to need a new quarterback.
Here are the professional comparisons for the six prospects who could conceivably go in round one.
Professional comparisons for top QB prospects in 2024 NFL Draft
QB6: Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. -> Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
The 2023 Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. is one of the most hotly debated prospects in this particular draft. This was his last year of collegiate eligibility. The Washington Huskies star played previously for the Indiana Hoosiers. He led the Huskies to the College Football Playoff this season, and would have had the 2020 IU team into the playoff as well, if the field were expanded to 12 teams.
Given his southpawed nature, slender frame, precision passing and injury-prone nature, Penix's comp is obvious. It is Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins. Like Penix, Tagovailoa was a college football legend playing for a traditional power. He led Alabama from 2017 to 2019, helping the Crimson Tide stun the rival Georgia Bulldogs in the 2017 national title after taking over for Jalen Hurts at halftime.
To me, where Penix goes matters. This can be the case for any quarterback of note, but he could bust horrifically if he goes to the wrong organization. I think he would thrive going to well-run operations like the Pittsburgh Steelers as Kenny Pickett's immediate upgrade or the Los Angeles Rams as Matthew Stafford's eventual successor. Penix projects is a mid-to-late first-round pick this spring.
Penix may not be a late-round hit like Dan Marino or Lamar Jackson, but he can be an NFL starter.