NFL Draft Rumors: Chiefs eye Kelce replacement, Commanders surprise, Patriots waffling
- Patriots still don't have concrete plan for the No. 3 pick
- Commanders could shock the world with bonkers No. 2 selection
- Chiefs visit with several tight ends ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft is a few short weeks away. For many, it will serve as an introduction to the next generation of football stars. Each team has its own complex lattice of intersecting, cumulative goals entering the draft. Some — especially those located near the top — will search for franchise cornerstones, real building blocks. Others, particularly those in the realm of contention, are searching for talent that complements an established core.
With all 32 teams in the mix, there isn't a more hectic transaction period during the NFL calendar year. Naturally, this is prime time for rumors to percolate. Let's see what reports are floating around the NFL Draft sphere these days.
NFL Draft rumors: Patriots undecided on plan with No. 3 pick
The New England Patriots own the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which could end up as a pivotal position on the board. We don't know exactly how the first two picks will go, but we generally know Chicago at No. 1 and Washington at No. 2 will select quarterbacks. Common sense would suggest that New England, freshly reprieved of Mac Jones, will follow suit.
The thing is, the Patriots aren't 100 percent sold on that game plan. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, New England is still pondering the idea of trading back.
"My sense is the New England Patriots haven’t made up their minds yet on trading or sticking at 3. So, yes, personnel chief Eliot Wolf’s going to take phone calls on the pick. And one really interesting piece of information I’ve gathered over the past week is that New England, to this point at least, has only allotted three of its 30 visits to quarterbacks."
New England has only officially hosted Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and J.J. McCarthy at the QB position, with Caleb Williams out of reach as the projected No. 1 pick. While the Pats sent representatives to Michael Penix's Pro Day in Seattle, the Patriots are not thoroughly planning — at least on the surface — to trade back a select a QB outside the consensus top-four on most mock drafts.
So, there are a couple possible avenues, as Breer posits. New England can trade back and address another area of need, such as WR or left guard, while handing the reins to Jacoby Brissett. The Patriots can also trade back, then trade back up to land McCarthy, Maye, or whichever QB slips past the No. 3 spot. Or, easiest of all, New England can stay put and select their favorite QB at No. 3.
All options have merit, and new Pats de facto GM Eliot Wolf figures to consider each one carefully. New England has to nail this draft. The Bill Belichick era is over, which means it's time to establish a winning culture under new head coach Jerod Mayo. New England's roster seriously lacks talent — especially proven talent. A strong draft can solve issues and set the Patriots on the right path. A botched draft could set the franchise back for the next decade.
NFL Draft rumors: J.J. McCarthy not ruled out as potential Commanders pick at No. 2
The Washington Commanders have long been pegged as the expected landing spot for LSU QB and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. New Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury has a track record of working with mobile QBs, from Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech, to Kyler Murray in Arizona and Caleb Williams at USC. Daniels obviously fits the trend.
According to ESPN's Matt Miller, however, we cannot pencil Daniels' name into the Commanders depth chart just yet. While Washington will almost definitely pick a quarterback, another option has gained steam in NFL circles: Michigan champ J.J. McCarthy.
"[My bold prediction is] J.J. McCarthy, QB2. If this was one or two people saying it, I'd probably dismiss it as the usual April draft buzz that doesn't come to fruition. But enough sources around the NFL are whispering that McCarthy could very well be the second quarterback off the board that it has to be considered possible at this point. The Commanders will ultimately decide what works best for their franchise -- and owner Josh Harris, general manager Adam Peters, coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will likely all be involved in that process -- but ruling out McCarthy in Washington would be foolish based on leaguewide intel surrounding the quarterbacks. He's currently my QB4 at No. 22 overall."
It's officially impossible to ignore the McCarthy buzz. While the college tape doesn't really compare to his peers at the top of draft boards, the 21-year-old has clearly impressed coaches in team interviews and he earned rave reviews at his Pro Bowl. What McCarthy lacks in experience and outlier athleticism, he could make up for with intangibles and the allure of upside. He is two years younger than Daniels, for example.
The Commanders have decent infrastructure in place and a coordinator who tends to get the most mileage out of his quarterbacks. Given how hit-or-miss the QB position is near the top of most drafts, it's hard to fully critivize the burgeoning support for McCarthy. One of the "obvious" QBs will inevitably flop, and yes, McCarthy did reach the mountaintop in college, playing for a tremendous offensive coach in Jim Harbaugh who now happens to coach in the NFL.
We cannot rule him out as the Commanders' pick.
NFL Draft rumors: Chiefs working out several tight ends
Travis Kelce is 34 years old with three Super Bowl rings on his resumé. He will be back in search of the three-peat next season, but the veteran has talked openly about retiring in the past, and he could be inclined to hang up the cleats in the near future. Football is a brutal sport and Kelce has accomplished all anybody could hope to at his position.
That could explain the Kansas City Chiefs' pre-draft visits, of which several have been dedicated to the tight end position. According to the tracker over at Arrowhead Report, Kansas City has held official visits with Iowa's Erick All, Penn State's Theo Johnson, Texas' Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Kansas State's Ben Sinnott.
While none of those tight ends are considered first-round prospects, Johnson and Sanders are both projected top-100 picks at ESPN. Sinnott comes in at No. 135, in the fourth round, while All comes off the board at No. 209, in the sixth round.
It's clear the Chiefs will consider using one of their day-two or three picks on the tight end position. Kelce will absorb most of those reps in the immediate future, but it's smart to land his eventual replacement now. Whether he's a willing mentor or not, Kelce can surely teach the Chiefs' rookie a trick or two about the tight end position. Even if said rookie is relegated to practice with the B-squad, there isn't a better environment for a young tight end to practice and grow within.
Kansas City is expected to use its first-round pick on a wide receiver, although defensive reinforcements or an offensive line help could be justified too. The Rashee Rice incident certainly elevates the need for pass-catching help, though.