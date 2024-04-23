Closed for business: QB-needy teams can officially rule out this trade-up option in NFL Draft
We can safely cross off the Washington Commanders as a team who could trade back this spring.
By John Buhler
All signs point to the Washington Commanders using their No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on a quarterback. While it is not a guarantee that they will be staying put at No. 2 when compared to the Chicago Bears picking at No. 1, it would be shocking if Washington moved back now. This stems from Dianna Russini's latest intel from The Athletic regarding Washington's general manager Adam Peters.
Peters said publicly that the Commanders are totally comfortable with staying put at No. 2 and taking their quarterback of choice. That means either LSU's Jayden Daniels, North Carolina's Drake Maye or even Michigan's J.J. McCarthy will be the next face of the Commanders franchise. Washington brought all three quarterbacks in for a top-30 visit, as well as Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington.
There is a lot to unpack here, but let's try to do this piece by piece. With Washington staying put and taking a quarterback, that means all eyes are now on the New England Patriots picking at No. 3 and what they are going to do. They will probably take a quarterback as well, but what if Washington takes the guy they really want? Will they trade back to the early teens in a deal with a desperate franchise?
The Arizona Cardinals may want to move back from No. 4, but will not do so until the very last minute.
For so many reasons, this was always going to be the plan the Commanders decided to go with here.
NFL Draft rumors: Washington Commanders not expected to move back
With a new majority owner in Josh Harris in charge, as well as a new head coach in Dan Quinn, a new general manager in Peters and a new offensive coordinator in Kliff Kingsbury, of course, the Commanders were always going to take a quarterback No. 2 overall. This is an opportunity for Peters to make his mark as a general manager, as well as Quinn to right the wrongs from his Atlanta tenure.
Peters saw the San Francisco 49ers screw up massively in trading up twice for Trey Lance at No. 3 three years ago. Who could ever forget Kyle Shanahan's Five Guys Around 3 press conference? Quinn may have blown so many leads in Atlanta but had a Hall of Fame quarterback the entire time in Matt Ryan. Kliff Kingsbury is at his best with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks ... really at any level...
I could be totally wrong in this, but I would be shocked if Washington does not take Daniels No. 2 overall out of LSU. Maye may have the higher upside and McCarthy might have the higher floor. However, Daniels feels like the more sure thing. He is perfect for the time of offense Kingsbury will want to run in the nation's capital. Let's hope Washington makes the best decision for them in this.
For now, keep an eye on every team looking to move up for a quarterback to court New England.