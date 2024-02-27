NFL Draft Rumors: Daniel Jones’ future with Giants contingent upon how board falls
The New York Giants could draft Daniel Jones' replacement if the board falls correctly.
Daniel Jones' future with the New York Giants could depend on factors entirely out of his control.
According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the Giants' first-round pick — currently No. 6 overall — could be used on a quarterback if the right "situation" presents itself. The Giants also have two second-round picks and could trade up for another first-round pick.
The calculus is simple: Daniel Jones has suffered multiple significant injuries in five years as New York's starting QB. With jobs starting to come under intense scrutiny after a disappointing 6-11 season, GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll may not want to stake their professional careers on an oft-injured, oft-disappointing QB.
Jones is due $41 million in 2024, with a potential contract out at season's end — one the Giants will almost certainly take advantage of. Jones appeared in six games last season before tearing his ACL, completing 67.5 percent of his passes for 909 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions.
The options here are straightforward. The top of the 2024 NFL Draft board is dominated by three quarterbacks — USC's Caleb Williams, North Carolina's Drake Maye, and LSU's Jayden Daniels. The odds of those dudes falling to No. 6 are slim, but it's not impossible.
If Daniels or Maye falls into New York's lap, that probably solves the mystery. The Giants would be hard-pressed to pass up a potentially generational QB to stick with Jones. What is more uncertain is how willing the Giants are to entertain the possibility of trading up. The New England Patriots at No. 3 and the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 are prime trade-up candidates should the Giants decide to get aggressive. New England could prioritize a veteran QB after suffering under Mac Jones, while the Cardinals already have their QB of the future in Kyler Murray.
Should New York decide to use the No. 6 pick on another position entirely, those two second-round picks (No. 39 and No. 47) come into sharp focus. A few other QBs are populating the late first-round conversation — primarily Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, Oregon's Bo Nix, and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. All three are more flawed prospects who experienced extensive success at the college level. McCarthy was a champ. Penix finished runner-up. Nix has been under the college football spotlight for five high-stakes years.
Of note in Raanan's report is the Giants' belief that some QBs are not built for the New York market. That could lead the front office to prioritize more accomplished collegiate stars who thrived on big stages. McCarthy has been picking up a lot of steam lately. He's the most obvious Giants fit, although Penix and Nix both check their own boxes.
Either way, the Giants have evidently lost all confidence in Jones. That four-year, $160 million contract has aged like milk. There's no guarantee that Jones will be replaced in April, but the 26-year-old is certainly on the chopping block. He would be the NFL's most expensive backup QB next season, but the Giants need to do what's best for the future.