NFL Draft Rumors: Ranking Jayden Daniels’ 10 Combine meetings as potential fits
8. New York Giants
Now, here is a team ready to drop its expensive starter at the first sign of opportunity. Daniel Jones has not lived up to his lofty $160 million extension, and now he's recovering from a gnarly ACL injury. The New York Giants could get lucky on the Daniels' front — his draft night floor is probably New York at No. 6 — but in all likelihood, the Giants would need to put together a package of future picks to move up and select the LSU product.
Daniels would add more dynamism than Jones, whose size and mobility is often counterbalanced by god-awful decision-making. Daniels can stress defenses outside the pocket and generate opportunities with his sheer creativity. That is a huge boon for any offense, but especially for a team in New York's position. Saquon Barkley's future looms large, though. The Giants' supporting cast on offense has a lot of holes, starting with the O-line.
Daniels would be the face of the franchise in New York, but Jones' albatross contract still lasts through next season at least and the talent around Daniels would be suboptimal. So, there are drawbacks.
7. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots need a QB facelift more than most NFL teams, so Daniels would have a real chance to put his stamp on the organization straight away. If we are betting on the outcome, this is probably Daniels' most likely destination just due to how the chips fell. If the Commanders pass on Daniels at No. 2, New England controls his destiny.
That said, we don't really know what the Patriots are going to look like next season. It was past time to move on from Bill Belichick, but there are challenges that come with ousting a coach who held the organization in a vice grip for decades. It wasn't the "Patriot Way," it was the "Belichick Way." How will the culture evolve post-Belichick? How quickly can 38-year-old Jerod Mayo find his footing? Those are valid questions.
The Patriots also have one of the worst WR rooms in the NFL. That can change with a productive offseason, but Daniels wouldn't be stepping into the best on-field situation. There is undeniable appeal to leading the next generation of Patriots football, but it would be a challenge.