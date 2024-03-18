NFL Draft rumors: Vikings set to do their homework on polarizing QB prospect
It is no secret that the Minnesota Vikings are absolutely infatuated with Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.
By John Buhler
Find someone who loves you as much as the Minnesota Vikings love J.J. McCarthy. I have found my person, so I'm good, but maybe the Vikings can be as lucky as I am in a few weeks' time? Apparently, they are completely love-smitten by the notion of drafting the Michigan quarterback higher than anyone could ever hope for in the 2024 NFL Draft. I mean, they gathered ammo to trade up for him.
According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Vikings are sending quarterbacks coaches Josh McCown and Grant Udinski to McCarthy's pro day in Ann Arbor on Friday. Minnesota has also apparently arranged a private workout with McCarthy next week in Ann Arbor as well. This is so that their head coach Kevin O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah could be in attendance.
Minnesota may have the No. 11 overall pick, but that is not good enough to be in a great position to draft McCarthy. Another team that really wants to draft him would be the New York Giants picking at No. 6. This is why the Vikings acquired the No. 23 overall pick from the Houston Texans to have enough draft capital to move up the board to get the former Michigan star. Will he even be worth it?
If the Vikings are serious about drafting McCarthy then they must get ahead of the Giants at No. 6.
Minnesota Vikings doing their homework on Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy
Of the six quarterbacks who could go in the first round, I would argue that McCarthy has the second highest floor, only to be outdone by Oregon's Bo Nix, who is the most pro-ready quarterback in this draft class. As far as McCarthy's ceiling, he is only middle of the pack. It is higher than Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr., but there is a reason why I only have McCarthy as QB4 on my board.
Essentially, we are talking about a better version of Brock Purdy. Mr. Irrelevant is already well on his way toward being the best quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft -- if you can believe that. McCarthy grew up in Chicagoland, but spent some time at the IMG Academy before playing at Michigan. He is a great leader with tremendous poise, but he was not asked to throw a ton there.
Overall, I think whoever the Vikings draft in the first round will end up being a success in the NFL. This is because the organization has been well-run throughout the better part of Zygi Wilf's ownership of the team, as well as O'Connell being a savvy offensive mind stemming from the Sean McVay tree. Being indoors probably gives whichever rookie quarterback they draft a tremendous shot at success.
Ultimately, I think these series of visits to Ann Arbor are all about learning more about McCarthy's personality, as well as how well can he spin it. We know that he has more zen than even Dave Aranda, but limited arm strength could be a damper on his upward trajectory at the professional level. I have a hard time seeing McCarthy failing, but he is way better off with the Vikings over the Giants.
If the Vikings love him, then trade up with either the Arizona Cardinals or the Los Angeles Chargers.