NFL Draft Stock: How far will Michael Penix fall after rough national title game?
Michael Penix Jr. had a tough time in last night's game affecting his draft stock for the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Jack Posey
Michael Penix Jr. put it all together this year, leading the Washington Huskies to the CFP National Championship Game. Despite a great year that included beating Oregon twice, many were still unfamiliar with who Washington and Penix were. That was until they played Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Penix and the offense lit it up and put the nation on notice, scoring 37 points with Penix passing for 430 yards and two touchdowns.
Penix showed how he might have deserved the Heisman Trophy, or at least why he was the runner-up to Jayden Daniels. With his strong arm, a beautiful deep ball, and pocket presence, Penix picked apart the Longhorns. This caused his draft stock to shoot up from maybe the end of the first/beginning of the second to the middle of the first round. Unfortunately, he did not have the same luck in the National Championship Game.
Penix was under duress all night from Michigan's defensive line and overall stout defensive play. The Huskies had a difficult time, only scoring 13 points. Penix passed for 255 yards and a touchdown but threw two interceptions. Penix struggled to connect on the deep balls Washington was so successful with the game prior and all season. Towards the end of the game, Penix was in obvious pain that affected his play.
How far will Michael Penix Jr. draft stock fall after national championship stinker?
This poor performance in the penultimate game of college football has caused his draft stock to drop. Most have now projected that Penix will not be selected on the first night of the 2024 NFL Draft and will most likely be selected in the second round.
Penix has had a long journey in college football. Coming out of Tampa Bay Tech, Penix committed to the University of Indiana in 2017. Penix faced injuries in his four-year career at Indiana. Ahead of the 2022 season, he transferred to Washington, leading the Huskies to an 11-2 record in his first season.
He took the next step in the 2023 season, though, the healthiest year of his college career. He passed for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns while spearheading Washington's 12-0 regular season, Pac-12 title, and berth in the CFP National Championship Game. Now, after six years, he enters the draft.
Despite a great career and phenomenal season, however, he will be judged harshly for his final collegiate game.