Michael Penix Jr. was a broken man walking off field after national championship loss
Michael Penix Jr. was under pressure and hit hard by Michigan's defense during the CFP National Championship Game. The Washington quarterback left the field in pain after the game.
By Scott Rogust
The Washington Huskies were one of the most exciting teams to follow in the 2023 college football season. One main factor of that was their high-powered offense, led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Penix, the senior signal caller, was a Heisman finalist this season and led the Huskies to the Pac-12 Championship and the College Football Playoff. After beating the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl, Penix and Washington clinched their spot in the CFP National Championship Game against the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines.
But on Monday, Washington's momentum ran out, as they had no answers for Michigan's stout defense. The Huskies lost 34-13 to Michigan to miss out on the chance to hoist their first national title since 1991.
Penix had a rough go of things in Houston, as he faced countless pressure from Michigan's defense and was hit hard multiple times. Additionally, Penix was banged up, injuring his ankle and his ribs. But, Penix remained in the game to try and lead Washington to a win.
As Michigan was celebrating the CFP National Championship win, ESPN cameras filmed Penix walking back to the locker room with a towel over his face and holding his side.
Michael Penix Jr. walks to locker room in pain after 2024 CFP National Championship Game
Penix is as tough as they come based on how banged up he was during the game.
The quarterback injured his right ankle when it was inadvertently stepped on by his center, freshman Parker Brailsford. Later on in the game, Penix took a huge hit from Michigan's defense and was seen holding onto his ribs multiple times.
While Penix was sacked just once in the game, he was under constant pressure. That resulted in him having to get rid of the ball early, which resulted in short gains or missed throws. As a result, Washington's offense couldn't get going.
Penix finished the game throwing for 255 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions while completing 27-of-51 pass attempts.
This was not the way that Washington and Penix expected the season to end. But there is nothing to be ashamed of. Now for Penix, he will likely head to the NFL to begin the next portion of his football playing career.