NFL makes an example of Kareem Jackson for illegal hit on Packers' Luke Musgrave
After fining Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson four times this season due to unnecessary roughness violations, the NFL finally suspended him.
By Scott Rogust
The Denver Broncos picked up their second win of the season on Sunday at the expense of the Green Bay Packers. During the game, however, the Broncos' defense saw something that has become a regular occurrence this season -- safety Kareem Jackson getting flagged for unnecessary roughness. This happened in the second half when Jackson hit Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave in the face with his helmet. The veteran was flagged for unnecessary roughness and subsequently ejected.
Jackson had been fined four times prior to this incident for a variety of his hits against opponents, two of which seriously injured players.
After the fifth time, the NFL finally dropped the hammer.
The NFL announced on Monday that Jackson is being suspended for four games for multiple violations of unnecessary roughness. Jackson is set to appeal the suspension, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Here is what NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan wrote to Jackson when announcing his suspension.
"On the play in question, you delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of a defenseless receiver, when you had the time and space to avoid such contact," wrote Runyan, h/t NFL.com. "You could have made contact with your opponent within the rules, yet you chose not to."
NFL suspends Kareem Jackson four games for multiple violations of unnecessary roughness
As mentioned earlier, Jackson had been fined four times for unnecessary roughness plays through the first seven weeks of the season. There were instances of players getting hurt.
In Week 1, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was placed in concussion protocol after getting hit in the head by Jackson. Meyers would miss the team's next game.
In Week 2, Jackson leaped in the air and hit Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas in the head on a touchdown reception. Thomas would leave that game and be placed in concussion protocol. He would miss Washington's subsequent game. Jackson was ejected for that hit.
On the season, which has gone on for less than two months, Jackson was fined a total of $89,760.
According to NFL Research, Jackson's four-game suspension is the longest since former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended for 12 games and Cleveland Browns defensive lineman was suspended for six games during the 2019 season. Burfict earned that suspension after a helmet-to-helmet hit on former Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle. Garrett, meanwhile, picked up his suspension after ripping off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hitting him over the head with it.
Jackson will try to get the suspension reduced. But through seven weeks and picking up five unnecessary roughness penalties, the NFL said enough was enough and decided to ban him for the next four games.