NFL expected to drop the hammer on Falcons for Kirk Cousins tampering
The Atlanta Falcons did a sloppy job of tampering while acquiring quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency, and now they're likely to pay for it.
By Kinnu Singh
The NFL is investigating whether the Atlanta Falcons violated the league's anti-tampering policy in their pursuit of quarterback Kirk Cousins during free agency. The former Minnesota Vikings quarterback signed a four-year, $180 million deal with Atlanta at the start of free agency.
It's no secret that every team violates tampering rules every year, and the league office governs with a lackadaisical attitude. Skirting the rules is common practice, and the league turns a blind eye to competitive cheating as long as it can. Whether it's substance abuse or tampering, the only rule is an unwritten one: "Just don't be dumb enough to get caught." In this case, the Atlanta Falcons were plenty dumb enough.
Although Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell hinted at Atlanta tampering with Cousins at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, the league's investigation wasn't prompted by a complaint. Instead, it began with an accidental confession by Cousins himself.
Falcons may receive 'severe' punishment for tampering
The investigation is ongoing and could reach a conclusion as early as this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter ($). The punishment could be "severe" for the Falcons.
Atlanta allegedly had discussions with Cousins prior to the legal negotiating period, which began on March 11. Although teams can contact an agent during the legal tampering period, they cannot speak with players directly until after the new league year. During his introductory press conference with Atlanta, Cousins indicated that he had a conversation with the team's trainer before March 13, when the new league year began.
In 2022, the Miami Dolphins were penalized for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton on three occassions from 2019 to 2022. They forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. Dolphins team owner Stephen Ross and vice chairman Bruce Beal were fined more than $1.5 million. The Kansas City Chiefs also forfeited two draft picks for tampering with wide receiver Jeremy Maclin in 2015. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was fined $75,000. In 2008,Minnesota was penalized for tampering with Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre.
Miami's punishment was severe due to the names involved and the three-year duration of the tampering, so Atlanta's punishment likely won't reach the same level of severity. It will likely include a forfeiture of draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. If Atlanta tampered with Cousins prior to the NFL Scouting Combine, as O'Connell suggested, that could wind up being a fairly high draft pick.
Falcons owner Arthur Blank denied the tampering allegations during the annual league meeting in March.
"The tampering deal, we obviously don't believe we tampered, and we shared all the information with the league," Blank said. "And they'll review the process and the facts and they are in the middle of doing that, and whatever the result is, we'll deal with it."
The Philadelphia Eagles are also being investigated for tampering with running back Saquon Barkley. The star running back signed with the Eagles during free agency after spending the early years of his career with the New York Giants.