NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 4
Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season was filled with plenty of excitement and surprises, as well as some key injuries. Be sure to stay up-to-date with the latest news, injuries, and analysis before running to the waiver wire to make your pickups for Week 4.
By Lior Lampert
Fantasy football waiver wire pickups TE pickups, Week 4
Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals (37 percent rostered)
Zach Ertz is no longer the elite fantasy tight end he once was during the prime of his career with the Eagles, but he is still a reliable option for those who don’t have the pleasure of rostering tight ends such as Travis Kelce, TJ Hockenson, Darren Waller, George Kittle, Sam LaPorta, and Mark Andrews.
Ertz has quickly become a favorite target of Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs. Ertz recorded 10 targets in Week 1 and eight in Week 2 before earning just two targets in a very forgettable Week 3 performance against the Cowboys. However, the Cardinals jumped out to an early 9-0 lead against the Cowboys in Week 3 and played with a lead the entire game. That is not likely to be the case for the Cardinals very often this season, as they’re projected to be among the worst teams in the NFL in 2023.
With the Cardinals figuring to be in plenty of negative game scripts and very little competition for targets outside of wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Ertz should be able to consistently draw targets in this offense. The bar to clear for being a fantasy-relevant tight end isn’t very high given the current state of the position, so if Ertz can continue to see the 6.66 targets per game he is currently receiving, he shouldn’t have much issue solidifying himself as a borderline TE1.
Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers (19 percent rostered)
After appearing on this column as a tight end waiver wire pickup for Week 2, Luke Musgrave has done nothing to warrant removal from this list and needs to be rostered in more leagues.
Musgrave ranks 10th amongst tight ends in total PPR points scored thus far through the first three weeks of the season yet is still available in over 80 percent of Yahoo leagues. After spending a second-round pick on Musgrave, the Packers have wasted no time integrating him into the offense. Per StatMuse, Musgrave is currently tied for seventh in the NFL in targets amongst tight ends (15). Not only has he been productive, he has a consistent workload to show for it.
The Packers have been shorthanded on offense to start the season with wide receiver Christian Watson yet to suit up for the team in 2023 and running back Aaron Jones missing each of the team’s last two games. While some will say Musgrave has benefitted from their absence, it is important to point out that he has a monopoly on the Packers’ tight end position.
He’s logged 83 percent of the offensive snaps for the Packers and earned 88 percent of the tight end targets. Even with Watson and Jones nearing returns to the field, Musgrave should remain a viable tight end in PPR formats and make for a worthwhile pickup.