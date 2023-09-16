NFL flex scheduling rules for 2023: Can Jets be removed from primetime?
After Jets' Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury, the NFL has a bit of a disaster on their hands.
By Kristen Wong
How does Aaron Rodgers' injury affect the NFL's primetime games?
As of now, the Jets have five more primetime games lined up in the 2023 regular season. In anticipation of Rodgers' debut, the league scheduled New York for two Monday night games, one Thursday night game, one game on Black Friday, and two Sunday night games.
Week 1's Monday night fixture against the Buffalo Bills has already passed. What will the league do about the rest of the nationally televised games?
The Jets have named Zach Wilson as their QB1 for the foreseeable future, and barring a miraculous leap from the former first-rounder, not many fans are expected to tune in to watch Wilson hand the ball to Breece Hall every play.
The Jets will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 for Sunday Night Football (NBC), the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 for Monday Night Football (ESPN), the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 for Sunday Night Football (NBC), the Miami Dolphins in Week 12 on Black Friday (Prime Video), and the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 for Thursday Night Fooball (Prime Video).
NFL Flex Scheduling Rules 2023: Jets' primetime games for 2023 could get ugly
Of those five games, the Raiders matchup on Sunday Night Football (SNF) could and will likely be flexed.
Per the league's flex scheduling rules, SNF games (on NBC) in Weeks 5 to 13 can be changed as long as the NFL makes a decision no later than 12 days before the game (October 31 would be the deadline for Jets-Raiders). The Jets' 8:15 p.m. ET Sunday slot will likely be switched with one of the afternoon games.
Another game that could be flexed is the Jets-Browns Week 17 TNF matchup. TNF games have never been flexed before, but under the league's new scheduling rules, Prime Video could potentially flex the Jets. This game requires a 28-day notice, so the league has until November 30 to make a decision.
The other three games -- Jets-Chiefs, Jets-Chargers, and Jets-Dolphins -- cannot be moved.
Enjoy watching Zach Wilson!