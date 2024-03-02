NFL franchise all-time power rankings: Which organization comes out on top?
With more than 100 years of history as an organized football league, the NFL has grown into a powerhouse in sports. However, there are some franchises with more staying power than others. Which one is the top all-time franchise?
By Nick Villano
25. New York Jets
Oh, the New York Jets. How do you evaluate this franchise? They are the first one on this list to actually have a Super Bowl championship. It was in the third Super Bowl ever, and they haven’t been back since. It’s because so many players and coaches who were supposed to save the franchise failed pretty miserably. Coaches like Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick, Eric Mangini, Rex Ryan, and Rich Kotite all failed to bring the Jets over the hump.
And the players? That’s even less successful. Let’s start with recent history. Obviously, there was the Aaron Rodgers fiasco last season. Zach Wilson is a complete failure as a second-overall pick out of BYU. Sam Darnold was a savior when he fell to third in 2018, but he was just another sob story for Jets fans. Keyshawn Johnson was the Jets' only first-overall pick in history. He was fine, but he made a bigger impact outside of New Jersey. Then there’s Ken O’Brien, who very famously went three picks before Dan Marino.
The Jets have been a laughingstock too often in this league. Two words tell you everything you need to know about being a Jets fan: Butt Fumble. Mark Sanchez, who’s been the most successful player in recent Jets history and took them to back-to-back AFC Championships, finished his career quite terribly and had this awful play living around his head for years.
However, the Jets still have probably the greatest upset in sports short of the Miracle on Ice. Joe Namath’s guarantee over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl III will live in infamy. It’s still talked about every single year. This is saving the Jets legacy, even if it happened at a time when quarterbacks smoked cigarettes and drank beers at halftime.