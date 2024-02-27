NFL free agency rumors: Barkley’s IG activity more than just coincidence
Is Saquon Barkley's recent Instagram activity coincidental? Or is he tipping his hand?
By Lior Lampert
If Saquon Barkley’s recent Instagram activity is any indication, he may have already played his last down as a member of the New York Giants. Moreover, he potentially has his sights set on joining the Houston Texans.
We can’t put too much stock into who Barkley follows on social media, can we? Typically, where there’s smoke, there is also fire.
Considering KPRC’s Texans insider Aaron Wilson’s during a Sports Sunday segment, there’s reason to believe that Barkley’s actions are more than just coincidental, especially with yesterday’s report that the Giants will not place a franchise or transition tag on the former 2018 No. 2 overall pick.
Houston Texans, Saquon Barkley have mutual interest
“It goes beyond him [Barkley] following guys on social media,” Wilson said. “It’s a case of him communicating with top players, including C.J. Stroud, about a desire to play here,” he added.
Wilson also noted that interest “is mutual, but they’re keeping their options open at running back, and that includes the possibility of bringing back Devin Singletary.”
With roughly $74 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, the Texans can splurge in free agency this offseason and try to maximize the talent on their roster surrounding Stroud while he is still on a rookie-scale contract, so targeting a high-profile running back of Barkley’s caliber makes sense.
The Giants were reluctant to give Barkley a long-term contract last offseason before the two sides ultimately reached an agreement on a one-year deal worthy slightly more than what it would have been to play on the franchise tag, and now they’ve elected to forego tagging him again, allowing him to hit the open market. Has New York shown its hand?
If so, there seems to be synergy developing between Barkley and the Texans. However, “it’s not Saquon Barkley or bust for the Texans,” according to Wilson, but it’s something he feels they will “explore.”