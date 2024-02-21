Did Saquon Barkley give free agency clue with RB's Instagram activity?
Saquon Barkley could end up in a new home this offseason, but did he recently drop a hint about his future plans?
By Jack Posey
Ever since joining the NFL in 2018, expectations have been high for Saquon Barkley. The New York Giants selected him as the No. 2 pick to be one of the building blocks for their future. For the most part, he has delivered, but injuries have held the star back. Now, could the six-year pro be looking for a new home?
Could Saquon Barkley head south to Houston to play with C.J. Stroud? It seems as if that is something that intrigues him.
On Instagram, he recently followed Stroud, Tank Dell, Nico Collins, and Brevin Jordan. It would add another dimension to Houston’s offense to add the star running back. Devin Singletary had a good season for the Texans, but Barkley is a game-changer.
According to overthecap.com, the Texans have about $54 million in cap space.
Saquon Barkley and the Texans could be a match
Barkley was a star when he stepped foot in New York. He delivered, too, in 2018 when he teamed up with Eli Manning for his final productive year in New York. The Giants went 5-11 that year, but only after Barkley rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns en route to an Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. The Giants would draft Daniel Jones the following year to replace Manning. Barkley would ball out again in 2019 but played in 13 games.
Disaster would then strike for Barkley in Week 2 of the 2020 season. He tore his ACL, sidelining him for the remainder of the year. When he returned the following year, he had a sub-par season in 13 games. In 2022, he had his best season, rushing for 1,312 yards and ten touchdowns, and the team made the playoffs. After the season, the team and Barkley couldn’t agree on a long-term deal. He eventually signed a one-year deal worth $11 million. It was not what Barkley wanted.
After rushing for 962 yards and six touchdowns in 2023, that deal has expired. The Giants can franchise tag Barkley, but it would come with a hefty price tag.