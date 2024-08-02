NFL Hall of Fame game delayed: Why was Bears vs Texans cancelled?
By Mark Powell
Look, I don't make the rules. The NFL kicked off its preseason on Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The field in Canton is...suspect to say the least, but we still play on it because why the heck not? Football is football, and the NFL doesn't mind asking backups and third stringers/practice squad players to put on a display of ineptitude on a surface most farms in the area would hardly consider grass.
However, this extra ask of a preseason game is not essential. It is the unofficial start of football season, and thus another chance for the NFL to collect royalty fees and advertising money. Even though the Olympics are on, we all know most of you sickos are watching this sad excuse for a professional football game.
Why is the Hall of Fame Game cancelled?
The Houston Texans and Chicago Bears are stuck in a storm, and there is no way out. Just like the NFL knows you all will watch this terrible football game, they also know you'll stick through a moderate, hours-long delay at close to midnight eastern to watch the Texans and Bears practice squads match up for a battle of who only almost gets cut.
The game is delayed due to rain. Much like baseball, the Hall of Fame Game turf cannot soak up water. We're stuck in the 1930's, evidently, much like the last time this game was remotely relevant. Here's the official update, per the NFL's website.
Thankfully, the league came to its senses and cancelled the game.
When will the Bears vs Texans game resume?
"With a thunderstorm raining down on Tom Benson Stadium and lightning in the distance, the Texans-Bears game was halted with 3:31 to play in the third quarter. No expected time for the game to return to action was immediately announced."
I wish I had a real answer as to when this game would restart. Apparently the NFL doesn't want to call it a draw and go home. We need more of this hopeless product, because we're addicted to it.
If the game were to restart, it would be tomorrow morning. Thankfully, though, we don't have to worry about that. The players have lives. The coaches have lives. The executives have lives. We're all going home.