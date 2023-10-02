Overreaction Monday: 3 'safe' NFL head coaches who should be sitting on a hotter seat
Several NFL head coaches should perhaps be sitting on a much hotter seat than they actually are after the first month of the 2023 NFL season.
By Luke Norris
We're now four weeks into the 2023 NF season, and several head coaches are already on the hot seat. Truth be told, a few had warm backsides to begin the season and have only felt the temperature rise with each passing game.
Matt Eberflus, anyone? Seriously, how have the Chicago Bears not kicked him to the curb yet?
But we're not here today to discuss those who will be fired. And make no mistake about it. Eberflus will lose his job before this season concludes.
No, today we're here to chat about a trio of head coaches who won't be fired this season, even if perhaps they should be. But even if these three make it through this year, they might not be on the sideline with their respective teams in 2024.
Let's get rolling, shall we?
NFL coaches who should be on hot seat: Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin has the second-longest tenure among current NFL head coaches as this season marks his 17th with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
And the previous 16 have gone quite well, overall, as Tomlin has never once had a losing season. The two Super Bowl wins look pretty good on the resume as well.
But if Pittsburgh's atrocious 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday was any indication of how the rest of this season will play out, his 16-year streak will come to an end.
One of the big knocks on Tomlin over the years has been his reluctance to adapt to the modern game, instead opting to stick with old-school, smashmouth Steelers football.
But while that style has worked in the past and has kept the team competitive enough in the regular season, it hasn't translated to the postseason in recent years. Perhaps that's why the Steelers haven't won a playoff game since advancing to the AFC Championship Game following the 2016 season and have gone just 3-7 in the postseason since their last Super Bowl win.
That style certainly didn't work on Sunday, as the Pittsburgh offense put up just six points against a Texans defense that entered the week ranked at or near the bottom in several major statistical categories.
Sure, Kenny Pickett suffered a knee injury and left the game early. But even when Pickett is healthy, Tomlin really hasn't turned him loose, instead allowing offensive coordinator Matt Canada to essentially handcuff him.
Tomlin claims changes will be made, but it might just be time for Pittsburgh to start over once this season ends. Perhaps bringing in an offensive-minded coach, such as Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson, will help the Steelers transition to the modern game.
Tomlin won't be fired midseason, nor should he be. He's done too much for the franchise to be disrespected like that. But even with a 2-2 record, the Steelers aren't and won't be genuine contenders in the AFC. And they haven't been in quite some time.