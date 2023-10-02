Overreaction Monday: 3 'safe' NFL head coaches who should be sitting on a hotter seat
Several NFL head coaches should perhaps be sitting on a much hotter seat than they actually are after the first month of the 2023 NFL season.
By Luke Norris
NFL coaches who should be on hot seat: Bill Belichick, New England Patriots
If there's one NFL head coach who won't ever be fired during the season, it's Bill Belichick. But if it wasn't clear already that Robert Kraft needs to move on from the man who's won six titles for the New England Patriots, Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys hammered it home.
Every head coach takes bad losses. That's just the nature of the game. But the 35-point loss in Week 4 was the worst of Belichick's entire career. And this was a guy who once coached the Cleveland Browns.
This is the Patriots' fourth season without Tom Brady, and including the 1-3 start to this season, Belichick has gone 26-28 since No. 12 took his talents to Tampa Bay.
The Mac Jones experiment clearly isn't working and New England is essentially already out of the playoff picture. There's zero chance of the Pats winning the AFC East, not with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins doing the things they're doing.
And even if, by some miracle, the Patriots can earn a wild-card berth, they're not getting their first postseason victory since winning Super Bowl 53.
Like Mike Tomlin, Bill Belichick, who's the longest-tenured NFL head coach at this time, has earned the right not to be fired during the season. But the 71-year-old might just need to hand the reins to Jerod Mayo at year's end.