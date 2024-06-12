NFL insider's Aaron Rodgers take provides underlying hint of drama
By John Buhler
If you're not getting better, you're getting worse. While you may claim that you are able to maintain, the fact in the matter is everybody else who is showing up to things is giving themselves more and more opportunities to improve. This is just the way the world works in a capitalistic society, I suppose. Anywho, where is Aaron Rodgers and why is he not at New York Jets mandatory minicamp this week?
Apparently, there was a bigger communication breakdown than Led Zeppelin. Rodgers planned a trip or something and is doing that instead of helping his perennial doormat of a football team try to be anything but that. Maybe some of the blame falls on head coach Robert Saleh, but we are talking about the Jets, man. This is how you remind me of what I really am. It's not like Rodgers to say sorry.
Rodgers' absence may rub me the wrong way, but nobody in NFL media is more fired up about it than Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Her tweet on Wednesday morning was off-the-cuff and incredibly passive aggressive, just like Rodgers himself. Give it two years. The man is going to disappear into the hidden valley of some remote Southeast Asian country to never be seen from or heard from again.
Every offseason since I have been covering the NFL professionally has been all about Rodgers...
SNY's Connor Hughes, meanwhile, defended Rodgers and the Jets for the "unexcused" absence.
TL;DR. The dude planned a trip when he shouldn't have and the Jets are the Jets are the Jets...
New York Jets will not have Aaron Rodgers at mandatory minicamp at all
When you focus on doing the little things right, the little things become the big things and they solve themselves. I mean, how can Rodgers' absence from mandatory minicamp land well with anyone who roots for this team or follows the sport? I don't need to hear how he was climbing Mount Vesuvius and started to fall, only to realize that he was smoking peyote for six straight days, and he was totally fine.
Cool story, Rodg... Anyway, I feel like every time I am writing about the Rodgers Jets I am writing about the Coach Prime Colorado Buffaloes. There is a lot of noise and a lot of hype and a lot of not winning games. I don't need another NFL franchise existing to suck precious oxygen out of the room like Jerry Jones has chosen to do since he kicked Jimmy Johnson to the curb when I was merely four-years-old...
At the end of the day, Rodgers' absence from mandatory minicamp doesn't really matter. When healthy, he is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. He also happens to march to the beat of his own drum. That is fine. We can try to have it both ways, but this is the kind of results you can expect when you try to have it both ways. May the cake we get to have and eat too be made out of only ghee.
I really wanted to pick the Jets to make the playoffs this year, but they are making it so hard for me...