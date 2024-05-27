NFL media already falling for the Chiefs Carson Wentz redemption tour
By Mark Powell
It's easy to look good without pads on. Carson Wentz knows this all too well. Wentz, who was signed this offseason to back up Patrick Mahomes, has impressed the Chiefs coaching staff in OTAs the past week.
Wentz has all the arm talent in the world, but as it pertains to his decision-making and accuracy, he has a lot of room to grow. This is where playing with a player of Mahomes caliber could help Wentz sharpen his craft.
But don't get it twisted, the next team Wentz starts for (if he's lucky enough to get that opportunity) should not be a contender. Coaches around the league ought to know better by now. Andy Reid is giving them all something to think about.
"Carson looks sharp," Reid said, per Chiefs Wire. "He’s picking things up fast, smart guy, and he fits in well. Seems like a heck of a person, and he’s good in that (quarterback) room.”
The Carson Wentz hype train has left the station in Kansas City
Wentz is 31 years old and a journeyman around the league. With Kansas City, Wentz hopes to follow in the footsteps of Mitch Trubisky with the Buffalo Bills -- carry the clipboard for a season or two, impress in the film room and do everything the coaches ask. Then, perhaps another franchise in need of a starting quarterback will take a chance on him. The difference between Wentz and Trubisky is that the former is several years older than the latter.
"Carson... he's absolutely killing it, man," Travis Kelce said. "He's dicing them up every time he goes out there. He's throwing bombs and throwing lasers, man. He's got all the attributes, and you can see it when he's out there on the practice field for sure."
Practice praise should always be taken with a grain of salt. Teammates want to hype each other up, especially at this point in the offseason. They bring the best out of each other. Yet, training camp is still a few months away, and starting Wentz is a worst-case scenario the Chiefs have to be prepared for.
Chiefs are building up Carson Wentz, but don't fall for it
"Honestly, man, seeing him sling the ball around, you can see how good he is and how he's had an unbelievable amount of success in the NFL," Kelce said. "And I think him learning under Coach Reid and seeing how Pat does things on the football field, I think he can not only fit in and take his game to another level but really help this team out in the long run."
And there it is. Kelce knows how this game is played. Wentz is signed to a short-term contract, and could earn another chance to compete when he leaves the Chiefs. If he plays along, he may win a Super Bowl in the meantime while rebuilding his reputation.
The days of Wentz playing at an MVP-level are long gone. He hasn't been the same since the 2019 season, and the numbers he's put up since then are often misleading.
Don't fall for the hype just yet.