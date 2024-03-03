NFL Mock Draft: 4 contenders that need Xavier Worthy after record-breaking 40
3. Philadelphia Eagles
There is undoubtedly a bit of uncertainty when it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver room. Yes, there has been a drumbeat for months now that A.J. Brown could potentially want out and demand a trade, though the pass-catcher himself has shot down that notion recently.
However, the more over-arching issue with the Eagles wide receiver room is the glaring lack of depth. Brown and DeVonta Smith are absolute studs, which no one is arguing. At the same time, the likes of Quez Watkins haven't panned out, so much so that the club earnestly brought in a washed-up Julio Jones last season to play meaningful snaps for them.
It's a group that simply doesn't have a multitude of ways that they can attack teams. Sure, there are multiple ways that Brown and Smith individually can attack, but that's still difficult to scheme with when there aren't other pass-catching options lined up outside or in the slot that scare teams (this obviously doesn't include Dallas Goedert).
Xavier Worthy, on the other hand, could be the upgraded version of what the Eagles had hoped Quez Watkins -- who is also slated to hit free agency this offseason -- would develop into. Again, Worthy will likely need to put on a bit of weight and muscle to fully develop, but his speed is a weapon that simply can't be ignored and that would fully open up the offense for Jalen Hurts in ways we really haven't been able to see to this point.