NFL Mock Draft: 4 contenders that need Xavier Worthy after record-breaking 40
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Want to terrify the rest of the NFL? Think of Patrick Mahomes uncorking deep balls to Xavier Worthy for the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
That's something that Mahomes had to be thinking of while he was watching the Texas receiver set the NFL Combine record for the 40-yard dash, and it's something that Brett Veach and the Chiefs should absolutely be considering when the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around as well. Frankly, how could they not?
Despite going on to capture another Lombardi Trophy, the wide receiver woes in Kansas City were a consistent storyline throughout the entire year. Yes, Rashee Rice (a Day 2 pick from last year) came into his own over the course of his rookie season, but the rest of the Chiefs wideouts were infuriatingly unreliable.
Kadarius Toney was a headache in too many ways to count, Marquez Valdes-Scantling -- who's now been cut -- was supposed to be the pure deep threat, but had trouble hauling in catches (at least in the regular season), and the list goes on.
Worthy, on the other hand, is the type of player to really change the calculus for this offense. He could slip seamlessly into that MVS role, running a plethora of vertical routes and taking the top off of defenses, but do so much more reliably while also opening up the middle of the field for Rice and Travis Kelce.
Operating in the draft as Super Bowl champions obviously has its advantages, but the Chiefs drafting a burner like Worthy would be doing that while also filling a major need with the most exciting possible option.