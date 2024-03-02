Patrick Mahomes sounds like he’s found the WR he wants the Chiefs to draft
The Kansas City Chiefs repeated as Super Bowl champions this past season, but found a new way to get it done. Rather than Patrick Mahomes relying on insane talent on the offensive side of the ball, it was the defense that stood out for much of the regular season before Mahomes took over in January and February to win it all once again.
The Chiefs had one of the worst wide receiver rooms in the NFL. They did not have a single 1,000-yard receiver, which for the present day is pretty crazy especially with Mahomes throwing the ball. Rashee Rice was their best receiver by far, but the rest of the options Mahomes had at his disposal were rather underwhelming with guys like Justin Watson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Mecole Hardman. Thankfully, Travis Kelce does exist.
For the Chiefs to win a third Super Bowl in a row, the wide receiver room will need a new look. Rice will and should stay, but he's the only lock. Without too much money to spend, the Chiefs can look to the draft to improve their receiver room. From the looks of things, Mahomes might already have his eye on one impressive wide out in particular.
It looks like Patrick Mahomes already knows which WR he wants the Chiefs to draft
With Kansas City having the last pick of the first round, they won't be able to draft any of the wide receiver standouts like Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze who are all possible top-10 picks barring a shocking trade. While that can be seen as a bit of a bummer, the Chiefs can still find value at the end of the first round. Perhaps a player that sticks out at the NFL Draft Combine can fall into the Chiefs' lap like Texas' Xavier Worthy.
Worthy caught the eye of Patrick Mahomes by running a 4.25 in the 40-yard dash on his first attempt. He then made Mahomes tweet again, by running a 4.22 in his second attempt. That time wound up officially being clocked at 4.21 seconds, an NFL record.
Worthy might not be as polished of a receiver as the top guys, but speed kills. Giving Mahomes a player with this kind of speed can be a true game-changer for Kansas City. He won't be the possession receiver Kansas City needs and does have some drop issues, but boy, can he change a game with his legs.
Worthy's senior year at the University of Texas wound up being his best, as he reeled in 75 receptions for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games this past season. He was able to put up eye-popping numbers despite splitting targets with Adonai Mitchell, another 2024 NFL Draft prospect.
The Chiefs lacked explosive plays from their wide receivers for much of the regular season. Adding Worthy to the mix can certainly change that. How high his stock will rise after his combine performance remains to be seen, but if he's on the board at No. 32, we know Patrick Mahomes will be interested.