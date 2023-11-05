NFL picks, score predictions for Week 9: Can Cowboys dethrone rival Eagles?
- Chiefs and Dolphins giving us fireworks in Frankfurt?
- Can the Dallas Cowboys make a statement against the rival Eagles?
- Does Joe Burrow or Josh Allen separate his team in the AFC?
The 2023 NFL Trade Deadline has now passed, so we're on into NFL Week 9. And of course, that means we're back with NFL picks and score predictions for every game. To be honest, though, the trade deadline is going to have very little effect on the picks that are made.
Not only did we get a little bit of a trade deadline dud overall outside of the Commanders selling off Montez Sweat (Bears) and Chase Young (49ers), but several of the key contenders like San Francisco who made bigger trades are on their bye week. The 49ers, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos are all off this week.
But NFL Week 9 still promises some of the best matchups we've seen in the 2023 campaign. The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs are facing off in Frankfurt, Germany to begin the action, but we also have two division leaders in the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens ready to battle. Then, in the late-afternoon slate, we get the NFC East rivalry of contenders with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Philadelphia Eagles. We finally end the night with the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills clashing.
It's going to be a fun week, and you don't want to miss any of this action.
Full disclosure, life got in the way of the picks getting out last week. No worries there as I'll give myself just my second losing week of the season at 6-10 to make up for that and take some accountability. As for Thursday Night Football, I had Will Levis's fall back to earth coming against the Steelers, so we're starting out at 1-0.
Now, onto our picks and score predictions for NFL Week 9.
2023 NFL Picks Record: 67-55 (Week 7: 4-9, Week 8: 6-10)
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 9
Germany is going to be treated to a definite barnburner between these two teams. I'm writing off the lackluster Chiefs performance from a week ago. At the same time, though, the Dolphins' reliance on motion and misdirection to get guys moving and get the ball out quick could cause a depleted Kansas City linebacker corps some issues, which is why I'm giving Miami the edge and the win.
The Seahawks have been winning relatively ugly over the past couple of weeks but are still atop the NFC West thanks to the 49ers' recent skid. Baltimore has also been surging a bit as of late, though they were a bit too dismissive of the Cards a week ago. I think they get right at home this week though and Lamar Jackson doesn't make the mistake Geno Smith will in this one.
Call me crazy, but I don't see arguably the league's best defense having all that much trouble with Clayton Tune making his first NFL start with a depleted Cardinals roster around him. Deshaun Watson's return won't ultimately matter as the Browns elite D should be able to secure this win.
Baker Mayfield undoubtedly hasn't been as bad as some predicted for the Buccaneers, but the team as a whole has started to show some warts. The same could also be said of the Texans. However, C.J. Stroud has been quite good to start his career overall and, against this Tampa Bay secondary at home, should have enough to outduel Baker.
With Tyson Bagent set to start again for the Bears, it's impossible to have any faith in this team. Then again, how can you ever trust which Saints team you're going to get in a given week? Even with the New Orleans distrust, they have enough talent in their home stadium to get this win over the rookie backup to Justin Fields.
Who would've ever guessed that we'd get a matchup of 4-4 teams that will be helmed by Jaren Hall and Taylor Heinicke for this game? With that QB matchup, though, Heinicke has exponentially more experience in the NFL and more weapons around him too. Atlanta moves to 5-4 as Hall has a rough debut while Heinicke, at the very least, has moments against a poor defense.
Understanding that Jordan Love's Packers have not been any good at all to begin the season, there is a level of competency it takes to succeed in the NFL at quarterback. I don't believe Brett Rypien, who is likely to start for an injured Matthew Stafford, hits that bar. Green Bay should take advantage of that, especially in Lambeau, for a hearty victory.
We've seen at least a little life lately from Mac Jones's Patriots offense. The Commanders defense is more than willing to help that out if they want to take another step forward with how they've played so far this season, which will now be exacerbated by trading Montez Sweat and Chase Young away. Sam Howell will make a little noise, but not quite enough.
I think we might get a little fast and loose in Charlotte on Sunday. Bryce Young and the Panthers are coming off of their first win of the season and now get to see another pretty ineffective defense. The Colts with Gardner Minshew could be frisky, but Carolina uses a bit of home-field love to edge them out for an upset.
Despite how good both the Eagles and Cowboys defenses are, things are going to be a bit back-and-forth on Sunday in Philadelphia. Dallas has a bit more of a chip on its shoulder, though, needing to prove itself as a contender. On the road against their biggest rival, the Cowboys do just that with a narrow win.
The Aidan O'Connell vs. Daniel Jones showdown we all wanted, right? In all seriousness, this one might be disastrously ugly with these offenses and my score prediction might be generous to both teams. Regardless, my thought is the Josh McDaniels got fired bump propels the Raiders at home to the dub.
It feels like a not-so-secret secret that both of these defenses can be had. However, with Josh Allen and Joe Burrow seemingly ready to unlock the next level after uneven starts to the season, I think we see the defensive lack of prowess in a big way. It'll be a shootout until the end, but give me the Bengals to take the game.
If you're thinking this is a blowout in favor of the Chargers, I'd like to introduce you to their defense. LA should be able to still pick up the win in this game, but Zach Wilson will have some moments to create a slight duel with Justin Herbert and make this one much more interesting than most fans are likely expecting.