NFL Power Rankings after the 2024 NFL Draft: Who could possibly dethrone the Chiefs?
Another NFL Draft, another set of NFL Power Rankings. Can anybody stop the Kansas City Chiefs?
By John Buhler
And so we begin, again... We are back in the heart of the NFL offseason. Training camp will be here before you know it, but in the meantime, we have to dissect a lot of schedule releases, offseason workouts in shorts and a plethora of other things to tickle our fancy during the quiet days to come for the NFL. With the 2024 NFL Draft now in the books, we can take a look at where the league stacks up.
At this time, all 32 teams have settled on who their head coach, general manager and coaching staff will be for next season. We also have a great idea of what they want their teams to look like next year after the first several waves of free agency, as well as the NFL Draft having reached its conclusion in Detroit over the weekend. There are still battles to be had in fall camp, as well as a few other signings.
So what I am going to do today is do my best to rank all 32 of these delightful NFL franchises from worst to first. You probably have a good idea what range your beloved team falls into. Unless you think the Carolina Panthers are meeting the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl like it is 2003-04 all over again, this post isn't for you... For those who live in the real world, I think you might enjoy this.
I ranked all 32 NFL franchises from worst to first so you don't have to. You're welcome, I suppose...
- You have no shot at making the playoffs whatsoever
- Likely picking inside the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft
- Will be feisty, just not overly consistent
- Playoff pretenders who aim to convince you otherwise
- Good enough to make the playoffs, might win a game
- Conference title bout ceiling
- Early Super Bowl pretenders
- Early Super Bowl favorites
Let's start with a group of teams who will almost certainly watch the playoffs from home in January.
You have no shot at making the playoffs whatsoever
32. Carolina Panthers
For as much as I like Dave Canales as a coach, believe in Bryce Young as a quarterback and want Dan Morgan to succeed as a general manager, the Carolina Panthers are still owned by David Tepper. For that reason, I cannot in good faith put them anywhere other than last in these NFL power rankings. I think they will be better than last year, but that requires Canales not succumbing to Frank Reich brain.
31. Denver Broncos
At this point, let Mark Schlereth run the team. For as high of a floor as I think Bo Nix has as an NFL prospect, he is going to a terrible situation with the Denver Broncos. They have one of the worst quarterback rooms I have ever seen, one that is still on the hook for over $30 million in dead money to Russell Wilson. They may get the No. 1 pick next year, but won't draft Carson Beck or Quinn Ewers.
30. New England Patriots
It took a minute, but I have finally come around on the new era of the New England Patriots. The Jacoby Brissett signing and Alex Van Pelt hiring tells me they will be at least competent at quarterback, while Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf find their footing in new roles. But outside of Drake Maye's NFL upside, this team does not have the talent to compete for very much this season, folks.
29. Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans had one of the weirdest drafts. No, they didn't take another quarterback in day two or something. I just have a hard time seeing this team competing for much of anything next year besides the No. 1 overall pick. I love Brian Callahan as an offensive mind, but he has been thrust into a challenging situation in Nashville. Hopefully, he ends up with Carson Beck or Quinn Ewers next spring.
Likely picking inside the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft
28. New York Giants
For as much as I agree with taking Malik Nabers No. 6 overall out of LSU than reaching on a quarterback, the New York Giants still have Daniel Jones. As long as he is the one the Brian Daboll and company have to put their trust and faith into on NFL Sundays, that is a scary proposition. We will find out one way or another what year was the anomaly under Daboll: A great 2022 or a terrible 2023.
27. Washington Commanders
Admittedly, I am kind of bullish on the Washington Commanders going forward. They could be this year's version of the Houston Texans. Not to say they are going worst-to-first, but I can get behind the partnership of Adam Peters and Dan Quinn. Together, they came to the conclusion that Jayden Daniels was the right quarterback for them. It remains to be seen if Kliff Kingsbury can develop him...
26. Las Vegas Raiders
You have to wonder how the first full year of the Antonio Pierce era will go in Southern Nevada. While new general manager Tom Telesco did the best he could, the Las Vegas Raiders came up short of addressing their biggest need at quarterback this offseason. Moving up from No. 13 seemed way too challenging. I feel the Raiders will be halfway decent, but are still lacking talent at a few key positions.
25. Arizona Cardinals
I am really bullish on the Arizona Cardinals long-term. They seem to have struck gold with their general manager hire in Monti Ossenfort. While the vibes seem to be good with Jonathan Gannon as head coach, all that matters in The Valley of the Sun is if Kyler Murray is ready to be the franchise quarterback that metroplex deserves. Adding Marvin Harrison Jr. to the equation will certainly help.
Will be feisty, just not overly consistent
24. Minnesota Vikings
By the end of the year, I don't think any playoff-caliber team will want to play the Minnesota Vikings. This was a great draft by general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. The team has full belief that J.J. McCarthy is going to be everything they ever wanted and then some at the quarterback position. The only problem I have is that they will start games with Sam Darnold, and he is an interception machine.
23. New Orleans Saints
For as good of a draft as I think Mickey Loomis had, the New Orleans Saints are merely treading water for as long as Dennis Allen is their head coach and Derek Carr is their quarterback. This team should be good enough to push Atlanta and Tampa Bay in the division, but not bad enough to be picking well inside the top 10. For the time being, this franchise is in no-man's land, and this sucks for the fanbase.
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Expect for the Los Angeles Chargers to play with more passion under Jim Harbaugh than they have under pretty much any coach they have had since the late great Marty Schottenheimer. Harbaugh will have his team in the playoffs in a year or so. There may be some growing pains for the coaching staff as the Bolts try to accumulate talent. Give it time, even though they are still not quite a playoff team.
21. Indianapolis Colts
For as fun as the Indianapolis Colts were a year ago under new head coach Shane Steichen, I have a strong feeling this is a pull-back team. Chris Ballard was as cocky as a multi-time Super Bowl winner during the NFL Draft, even though the Colts have never won the division under his watch. It is all about Anthony Richardson's growth and development. He will have major growing pains this season.
Playoff pretenders who aim to convince you otherwise
20. Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are this close. They may have had the best draft of anybody in the league. You cannot top their two first-round draft selections of Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze. Adding punter extraordinaire Tory Taylor to the mix makes us college football sickos very, very happy. It would not shock me if the Bears were the third wild card team in the NFC this year. They should be one by 2025.
19. New York Jets
No team faces more pressure to make the playoffs this year than the New York Jets. I mean, they might, but I need to see more out of Aaron Rodgers in a Gang Green uniform for me to think that is a reality. With how deep the AFC is at the top of it, the Jets are probably somewhere in the middle of the conference. All I know is if they don't make the playoffs this season, then everyone will be fired.
18. Seattle Seahawks
No team defines middle of the pack heading into this year more than the Seattle Seahawks. They will continue to add value in the NFL Draft because John Schneider knows what he is doing. Although I like a lot of their roster, I wonder how much of a culture shift it will be to go from the iconic Pete Carroll to Mike Macdonald this year. There will be growing pains. Hopefully, not the kind that seem to linger.
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
What does 9-8 get you in the AFC next season? That is what the Pittsburgh Steelers will be next year, so long as Arthur Smith doesn't completely tank the offense. While I expect for that side of the ball to be better, this team has a finite ceiling of 11-6. Defense is part of the franchise's culture, but I think they will end up being the worst team in the best division in football, narrowly missing the playoffs.
Good enough to make the playoffs, might win a game
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are probably still a playoff team in the NFC. It wouldn't shock me if the won the NFC South for the fourth year in a row. However, I think losing offensive coordinator Dave Canales to the division rival Carolina Panthers will hurt them a bit. Baker Mayfield should be able to jive with Liam Coen very early. My concern is about the team's competitive life cycle predicament...
15. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons may have had a much-scrutinized NFL Draft, but they also killed it in free agency. They are clearly going to the beat of their own drum this offseason. For a team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2017, you have to do things differently, I suppose. Because they have the best quarterback room in the division, I sense Atlanta can win 10 games with Kirk Cousins under center.
14. Jacksonville Jaguars
Right now, I have the Jacksonville Jaguars as the best team in football that won't make the playoffs. They will challenge the Houston Texans in division, but may not be as consistently dominant as the middle of the AFC North and AFC East can be at times. This hinges entirely on Trevor Lawrence taking his game up a level, now in his fourth season out of Clemson. Will he rise to the occasion?
13. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns have had a quiet offseason, which is atypical of the Browns. I may not be the biggest fan of Deshaun Watson, but the partnership between head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry has made this once dysfunctional franchise into something it hasn't been since the 1980s: A winner. I suspect the Browns could win double digits and make the playoffs.
Conference title bout ceiling
12. Los Angeles Rams
For as good of a draft as the Los Angeles Rams may have had, I feel this is the last season where they can somehow convince themselves that their Super Bowl window is open. It may require an NFL MVP-type of season out of Matthew Stafford. I still think my Dawg has one more great playoff run in him. How he plays this year will determine if he is destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.
11. Cincinnati Bengals
Assuming Joe Burrow can walk on two legs, I like the Cincinnati Bengals' chances of getting back to the playoffs this season. Of course, I do not think they have what it takes to get back to the AFC title bout to take on someone like the Kansas City Chiefs, or whomever. Losing Brian Callahan to the Tennessee Titans job will hurt this team's upward trajectory. Regardless, they should still be just fine.
10. Dallas Cowboys
How bout them Dallas Cowboys?! ... not getting to the NFC Championship Game once again. Yes, it will be more of the same in Big D for The Joneses in The Joneses' attempt of keeping up with, you guessed it, The Joneses... One way or another, this will be the last year Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott will work together. Barring a top-four finish in the league, they will be needing a new coach.
9. Buffalo Bills
As it is with Dallas, it may not be a pleasant time ripping the band-aid off in Orchard Park. At some point, the Buffalo Bills are going to need to win the AFC under Sean McDermott or they will need to get a new head coach who won't squander Josh Allen's prime. Replacing Stefon Diggs with Keon Coleman seems like a bold strategy, Cotton. Hopefully, it works out for them in the AFC playoffs...
Early Super Bowl pretenders
8. Miami Dolphins
There has never been a better time then right now for the Miami Dolphins to do what they rarely do and win the division. Mike McDaniel can do no wrong as their wunderkind head coach. He has all of his players buying into what he is selling. Although I didn't love Chris Grier's latest draft for Miami, I suspect the Dolphins will be one of seven teams making the AFC playoffs next year as almost a lock.
7. Philadelphia Eagles
What are we going to do with you, Philadelphia Eagles? After being the best team in the NFC two years ago, The Birds collapsed before our very eyes in the second half. While Howie Roseman continues to nail every NFL Draft he takes part in, Nick Sirianni had to replace both of his coordinators for the second time in as many years. Hopefully, Vic Fangio and Kellen Moore work out.
6. Green Bay Packers
Right now, the Green Bay Packers are probably the worst team that can realistically win the Super Bowl in New Orleans next year. It would require Jordan Love ascending to NFL MVP territory, which I think is possible. If he gets a defense worth writing about backing him up, I could see the Packers not only winning the division, but winning the NFC for the first time since Aaron Rodgers did this is 2010.
5. Houston Texans
I am so incredibly bullish on the Houston Texans for next season. No, it would not shock me if they had their best season in franchise history in 2024. Unfortunately, they are going to need to cross the Rubicon and get to an AFC Championship Game first before we even talk about them winning a Super Bowl. To date, they are the only NFL franchise who has never played for its conference title before.
Early Super Bowl favorites
4. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are not my favorite team next year, but I would be foolish to not consider them among the handful of teams I think can realistically get to and win a Super Bowl. I may doubt Lamar Jackson's chances of winning his third NFL MVP next year, but I do think he takes his game up a level in the postseason. Getting to work with Todd Monken for one more season will pay out big time here.
3. San Francisco 49ers
For as long as Brock Purdy plays well on his rookie contract, the San Francisco 49ers will be annual Super Bowl contenders. While I think last February's fourth-quarter meltdown was another terrible look for Kyle Shanahan, he is not the one I am worried about. I did not like John Lynch's draft at all. Eventually, the rest of the NFC West will close the gap on this team because of his erratic selections.
2. Detroit Lions
For the first time in franchise history, the Detroit Lions will be going to the Super Bowl. At this time, they are my pick to win it all in New Orleans. This team is firing on all cylinders. They are so beyond fortunate to not lose Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to other jobs. Expect for Jared Goff to push for NFL MVP. In the meantime, we can only hope Dan Campbell doesn't be a meathead when it counts.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Until proven otherwise, the Kansas City Chiefs will be the team to beat in the NFL. The quest at pulling off an unprecedented three-peat is staring them in the face. I am not so sure they do it. While I suspect the offense will be better this season, defense is a year-to-year proposition. That side of the ball may cost them in the end, but they are the only team I know will play in its conference title bout.
I reserve the right to change my opinions on these teams. For now, you can try to digest this mess.