NFL Power Rankings: Each team’s defensive X-Factor heading into 2024
The NFL season is right around the corner and it's just what the world needs at this point in time.
We're just a few short weeks away from seeing some of the best athletes in the world line up against each other in the pursuit of a Super Bowl championship. The league is loaded with talent, to the point that it's incredibly hard to predict which teams will still be playing in February.
As you know, defense wins championships. Who's the defensive X-Factor for each NFL team heading into the 2024 season?
AFC North
4. Cleveland Browns, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
While Myles Garrett was the best player on the best defense last year, some Browns fans could argue that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was a bigger piece of their defense.
The stud linebacker does it all for Cleveland. He registered 20 tackles for loss last season as well as forcing fumbles, recording sacks and more. Garrett is going to get his fair share of production. If Owusu-Koramoah can take a big jump this year, the Cleveland defense could get even better.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers, LB Alex Highsmith
Much like Myles Garrett above, TJ Watt is going to get his this year. Watt always produces for the Steelers.
This defense needs Alex Highsmith to continue to look like one of the better edge rushers in the league opposite of Watt. Highsmith has the chance to see a ton of one on one action, which gives him a better chance to change the game. Pittsburgh needs him to go for double digit sacks and double digit TFLs this season.
2. Cincinnati Bengals, CB Mike Hilton
Mike Hilton will never get the credit that he deserves. He's one of the best slot corners in the league and he's been that for a while now.
He's a difference maker, especially when it comes to corner blitz's and in the run game. With the AFC North being so physical, the Bengals are going to need Hilton to continue changing the game with his speed and playmaking ability.
1. Baltimore Ravens, SS Kyle Hamilton
Speaking of physicality, the Ravens have a unicorn-type safety with Kyle Hamilton.
The massive defensive back has the potential to be one of the best secondary members in the league. He's a crucial part of the Baltimore defense, being useful against the run that Cleveland and Pittsburgh threaten with as well as a difference maker in the air against the pass heavy teams like the Bengals.
AFC South
4. Tennessee Titans, CB L'Jarius Sneed
L'Jarius Sneed was one of the best defensive backs in the league last year for the Chiefs.
As he moves on with the Titans, he's going to be the piece that anchors this defense. If he can successfully shadow top wide outs, the Titans will be able to play down hill all season long, boosting the players around him tremendously.
3. Indianapolis Colts, DE Kwity Paye
I could have gone with DeForest Buckner here, as he's the best player on this defense, but the pick of Kwity Paye feels better to me.
Paye is responsible for getting to the quarterback while Buckner will be double teamed for most of the year. Paye got home for 8.5 sacks last season while forcing two fumbles and recovering two fumbles. Indianapolis needs him to take a big step forward to boost their collective pass rush, while their defensive tackles eat double teams.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars, DT Arik Armstead
Arik Armstead is a huge piece of the Jaguars front seven. Their defensive line has the potential to be one of the best units in the game.
Josh Allen and Travon Walker will garner a ton of attention, which should free up Armstead to see more one on ones than a typical defensive tackle is given. Jacksonville will rely on his eating double teams or making a huge difference in the pass rush game this year.
1. Houston Texans, CB Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr. was one of the more talented prospects in the draft when he came into the league.
He is loaded with potential and he has all the makings of a true cover corner. The Texans are going to need him to take that kind of leap, much like the Jets Sauce Gardner has already done, to be the corner they use to shadow the best wideouts on opposing teams.
AFC West
4. Denver Broncos, ILB Alex Singleton
Alex Singleton is a tackling machine. In a division that feature both Travis Kelce and now Brock Bowers, Singleton is going to be tested in coverage more than ever.
The Broncos need Singleton, who's the top dog in a shallow linebacker core, to lead the charge in the middle of their defense. If he falters, the Broncos could be on the receiving end of a bunch of blowouts this season.
3. Las Vegas Raiders, DT Christian Wilkins
The obvious answer here is mad Maxx Crosby, but I want to go a different direction, for the same reason I didn't pick TJ Watt or Myles Garrett.
Crosby is going to get his production regardless of if you put one, two, or eleven blockers on him. Wilkins is the one that's going to be responsible for either taking up two blockers and freeing Crosby or making offenses pay the price for blocking Crosby with two. Either way, Wilkins will feed off Crosby's production and if Wilkins struggles, teams can double team Crosby without worry.
2. Los Angeles Chargers, SS Derwin James
No surprise here. Derwin James is one of the best safeties in the league and the Chargers need that kind of production if they want to compete this year.
Their offense has been depleted a bit as they begin to rebuild. James is a game breaker, and the Chargers will need him to post All-Pro numbers and production if they want to have a shot at finishing with eight or more wins.
1. Kansas City Chiefs, DE George Karlaftis III
While pass rushers like Micah Parsons, Maxx Crosby and TJ Watt receive the most attention for being the best at getting to the quarterback, there should be some love for George Karlaftis too.
Karlaftis made a big jump from his rookie year to his sophomore season. The Chiefs will need to see him make another big jump this year, putting himself in the 15 sack range. He could quickly turn into a game breaker and that potential is the biggest X-Factor for Kansas City's defense.
AFC East
4. New England Patriots, FS Jabrill Peppers
Jabrill Peppers has been one of the more dynamic defenders in the country ever since he was back at Michigan years ago.
The Patriots aren't in position to be a playoff team this year, but Peppers is in position to be the spark for this defense. He's the kind of dynamic playmaker that can catch fire and completely change games, even when the offense is a mess.
3. Miami Dolphins, CB Jalen Ramsey
Jalen Ramsey is still the true cover corner that he's been for years. The AFC is loaded with offensive talent and Ramsey is going to be tasked with covering the top wide outs in the league.
When the Dolphins match up with teams like the Bengals, Cowboys, or Jets, it's going to be Ramsey that is tasked with the hardest job in football: shadowing a top ten pass catcher. If he can shut down top wide outs, the game changes for the Dolphins.
2. Buffalo Bills, DT Ed Oliver
The Bills have some serious talent on their defensive line. But that's really the star of the show on defense.
Ed Oliver has the potential to go for double digit sacks and 15+ TFLs. The Bills need that kind of player, alongside AJ Epinesa and Gregory Rousseau on the defensive line. Oliver is the best talent on the line and he needs to anchor the Bills defense in an offensive heavy AFC East.
1. New York Jets, DE Haason Reddick
Haason Reddick is the newest addition to the Jets defense and he's the kind of player that could make a huge difference.
Four straight seasons with double digit sacks is exactly what the Jets need out of him. With his playmaking ability, he could set the Jets offense up in favorable situations all season long, leading to easier touchdowns and the ability to play with a lead. It all starts with the pass rush of Reddick.
NFC North
4. Minnesota Vikings, FS Camryn Bynum
2024 is set to be a rebuilding year for the Vikings. They are mainly looking for development in their young core.
Camryn Bynum is one of their safeties that could quickly turn into a difference maker. He's flashed star potential in the past, but this is the year where he could go from starter to star defensive back.
3. Chicago Bears, DE Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat is a serious talent that the Bears picked up last season.
He's the kind of edge rusher that can consistently go for 10 sacks while also being a difference maker in the run game. This season for the Bears needs to be as smooth for rookie QB Caleb Williams as possible. Chicago needs Sweat in the backfield forcing turnovers to make life even easier on their rookie signal caller.
2. Detroit Lions, DE Aidan Hutchinson
No surprises here. One of the best pass rushers in the league will be the X-Factor in the Lions defense.
The Lions would like to see Hutchinson make a jump from a Pro Bowl caliber edge rusher to a Defensive Player of the Year caliber edge rusher. He's not too far off from that, but if he remains around the 10 sack mark, the Lions could be in a bit of trouble on defense.
1. Green Bay Packers, FS Javon Bullard
The Packers have a solid front seven with playmakers all over the field. The biggest difference in the 2024 defense over the 2023 defense is the addition of safety Javon Bullard.
Bullard has X-Factor written all over him. He can change the game in so many different ways. I wouldn't be surprised to see Bullard turn the Packers defensive unit into one of the fiercer units in the league. He's a player to watch for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
NFC South
4. Carolina Panthers, CB Jaycee Horn
Jaycee Horn is one of the corners in the league that has the true potential to be a shutdown cornerback.
Horn missed most of last season with injuries. The Panthers will need him to be a true cornerback one this season, with the task of covering wide outs like Drake London, Mike Evans and Chris Olave. If Horn can take those kind of guys off the game plan, the Panthers defense could surprise some people.
3. New Orleans Saints, LB Pete Werner
Werner has never been one of the best players in the league, even dating back to college at Ohio State. But he's a leader and he's a competitor.
The Saints are going to rely on him to be a sure tackler and a downhill run defender this year. Werner is tasked with matching up against some of the best offenses in the league on the Saints schedule this season and he's the piece that New Orleans needs to click this season.
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FS Antoine Winfield Jr.
Antonie Winfield has been quite the productive player since entering the league and last year was his best season yet.
He will be tasked with being the best defender on the Tampa Bay defense. He's the leader at this point in time and the NFC South could end up very pass heavy this year. That tasks Winfield with a ton of responsibilities to give the Buccaneers a chance to compete for the division crown.
1. Atlanta Falcons, FS Jessie Bates
Jessie Bates is one of the more dynamic defensive backs in the league. The Falcons, who are actually going to be competitive again, will need him to be as good as he was last year, if not better.
Bates needs to match his stats from last season or else the Falcons defense could be in trouble. He's their "center fielder" that plays zone coverage down the field. If he takes a step back from last year, this team will be caught playing from behind far too often.
NFC West
4. Arizona Cardinals, SS Budda Baker
Budda Baker is going to be the center piece of the Cardinals defense this season. They're in a division with top offensive talent, including three incredible opposing running backs.
Baker will need to be the anchor of the pass defense as well as a big contributor coming down hill against the run. If he's anything less than that, the Cardinals will get torched. This defense rides on the back of Budda Baker in 2024.
3. Seattle Seahawks, CB Devon Witherspoon
Let's talk about one of the brightest young defenders in the league. Devon Witherspoon of the Seattle Seahawks.
The second year corner and one time Pro-Bowler will be tasked up against some incredible wide recievers in his division this year. Of course there's Aiyuk and Deebo as well as Nacua and Kupp. But now there's also Marvin Harrison Jr. Witherspoon is the kind of talent that needs to develop into a superstar for the Seahawks or their defense could just get torched.
2. Los Angeles Rams, LB Ernest Jones
Okay, the Rams are discussing the idea of trading Ernest Jones, but if he stays, he's the dynamic linebacker that could change the landscape of the defense.
He's an incredible athlete with good tools that makes him a nightmare for offenses to scheme around. With Aaron Donald gone, players like Ernest Jones are the ones that could be the big-time difference makers for this team, especially against the run with McCaffrey and Kenneth Walker in the division.
1. San Fransisco 49ers, LB Fred Warner
Who's better? Fred Warner or Nick Bosa? Doesn't matter, really.
Warner is the X-Factor for the San Fransisco defense and if there was a defense of the best defenders in the NFL, Warner would be the X-Factor for them too. He's simply such a good playmaker. His talent is tough to put into words and the 49ers are blessed to have him running around their defense, changing games on a weekly basis.
NFC East
4. New York Giants, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux
There's not much to be excited about with the New York Giants, but Kayvon Thibodeaux has a chance to be their crowned jewel.
He is going to need to be a force this season if the Giants want to be competitive in any division games. The passing attack from the Cowboys and Eagles will be too much on their secondary, meaning Thibodeaux is going to have to get after the quarterback, fast. He's the one that could give this team a chance in games they shouldn't be competing in.
3. Washington Commanders, DT Jonathan Allen
When the Commanders match up with Ezekiel Elliott and Saquan Barkley twice a year, they need Jonathan Allen to plug the middle.
After moving on from Chase Young and Montez Sweat, they're heavily relying on Allen to anchor their front seven. The pass rush and run defense will go as Sweat does, making him the X-Factor for their defense.
2. Dallas Cowboys, DE Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons is the best defender in the NFC. Period.
He changes the game in so many different ways for Dallas and he's still developing. I chose him, while not choosing Watt, Garrett or Crosby because Parsons has a lot more to be responsible for on this defense. This unit flows as Parsons flows.
1. Philadelphia Eagles, DT Jalen Carter
The NFL is loaded with running back talent and the Eagles will matchup with top end running backs all the way to the end of their season. Jalen Carter is the main run stopper, beside Jordan Davis, in the Eagles front.
The difference with Carter is that he gets to the quarterback more. He registered six sacks last season and he ahs the potential to jump up to double digits this year. The Eagles need a big jump from him to make up for some losses across their roster.